Social Media Management Software Market to grow by USD 34.62 billion from 2022 to 202 | An increase in technological advancements in social media is providing new opportunities to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The social media management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 34,627.47 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.28% according to Technavio.

Social Media Management Software Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Media Management Software Market 2023-2027

: 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Onclusive Inc, Oracle Corp., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, Government and public sector, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Social media management software market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Social media management software market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Onclusive Inc, Oracle Corp., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Social Media Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers - An increase in technological advancements in social media is providing new opportunities, which is driving market growth.

Significant Trends- The use of analytics in social media management software is the primary trend in the market.

Key challenges

The need to continuously upgrade social media management software is a significant challenge hindering market growth. With enterprises increasingly harnessing social media for marketing endeavors, the surge in demand for social media management software is imminent. However, social media platforms are in a perpetual state of evolution, introducing novel features and capabilities. For instance, in May 2022, Meta and Adobe joined forces to unveil the 'Express Your Brand' training initiative, aiming to aid small businesses in crafting more efficacious content and digital marketing strategies via Adobe's Express production suite. This ceaseless progression mandates regular enhancements to on-premises social media management software to ensure optimal utilization and preclude compatibility concerns. This presents a challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling with budgetary constraints, as they might tussle with the costs of recurrent upgrades, potentially impacting the expansion of the social media management software market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Social Media Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the social media management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the social media management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the social media management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of social media management software market vendors

Social Media Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,627.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Onclusive Inc, Oracle Corp., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

