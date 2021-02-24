Social Media Managers Love the Marketing 360® Social App

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360® Social App, used by social media managers, social media teams, small business owners, DIYers, agencies, and larger enterprises, is a favorite tool within the platform.

Through the Marketing 360 Social app, social media managers are able to schedule and post on their social media accounts directly through the platform, streamlining their social media management strategy. SMBs using the Social app enjoy:

The ability to schedule posts in advance that will automatically post on the date and time specified. Schedule a week's worth of posts or a year's worth of posts in advance.

In app design tools to help create eye-catching, engaging posts

Tracking and intelligence reports to see what social media channels and what types of content are driving the best results.

Assign user roles for post approval

The ability to add on a dedicated Social Media Manager to design and manage posts for you

Integration into other Marketing 360 platform apps

"The Marketing 360 social app is a game changer for busy SMBs and social media managers that need a better and more efficient way to manage their social presence," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "With little time and effort, creating engaging social content is easy with the Marketing 360 Social app."

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create their account and use the software, as well as unlock plans and pricing at https://www.marketing360.com/social .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

