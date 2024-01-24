Social Networking Market size to increase by USD 163.6 billion between 2022-2027, The increased Internet penetration to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global social networking market size is estimated to grow by USD 163.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The global Social Networking industry is propelled by increased Internet penetration, with platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp witnessing significant demand. The expanding user base, facilitated by pervasive Internet access, fosters diverse and active online communities, enhancing social interaction and engagement.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Networking Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Advertising, In-app purchase, and Paid apps), Distribution Channel (Google and Apple), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Social Networking Market experiences significant growth in the advertising segment, which held the largest market share in 2022. Social media advertising leverages social media platforms for targeted campaigns, utilizing tailored approaches facilitated by social networking sites.

Social Networking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.17

Social media advertisements gaining traction is an emerging trend fueling the growth, whereas privacy concerns hamper growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

What are the key data covered in this Social Networking Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Social Networking Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Social Networking Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Social Networking Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Social Networking Market vendors

Popular Social Networking Applications and Websites

The Social Networking Market is a dynamic landscape dominated by platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube. Emerging and established networks such as WhatsApp, WeChat, Tumblr, Reddit, Telegram, and Viber contribute to the diverse ecosystem. From the iconic Skype to newer entrants like Discord, Google+, MySpace, Friendster, Hi5, Orkut, Xing, Meetup, Vine, Periscope, Gab, Minds, Ello, Parler, Peach, and Mastodon, the market offers an extensive array of social connectivity options.

