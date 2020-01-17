Socially responsible and faith-based investing come together in new Quantified Common Ground Fund

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (FPI), a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions for the separately managed account business, has launched the Quantified Common Ground Fund. The goal of the mutual fund is to offer a risk-managed investment solution that satisfies both Christian and socially responsible investing (SRI) principles.

FPI began offering principled-investing strategies, investments aligned with specific religious or social values, in 1998. Since then, the principled-investing movement has continued to gain steam, with total U.S. assets under management using SRI strategies rising to $12 trillion in 2018, according to the US SIF Foundation's most recent "Report on US Sustainable, Responsible and Impact Investing Trends." The Quantified Common Ground Fund is FPI's latest foray into principled-investing and will be used within the firm's SRI strategy For A Better World and the faith-based strategy Faith Focused Investing.

Unlike other values-based funds, the Quantified Common Ground Fund seeks to satisfy both faith-based criteria, as defined by the eValueator biblically responsible screening tool, and SRI criteria, as defined by CSRHub ESG (environmental, social and governance) data. The fund also aims to offer investors risk management as well as capital growth. It uses a proprietary momentum method of trading to take advantage of factors and sectors that are doing well in the current market environment.

"The popularity of principled investing in the U.S. continues to grow as investors become more interested in using their wealth to make a difference in the world. The Quantified Common Ground Fund offers these investors cutting-edge principled-investing strategies to help grow that wealth in a risk-managed way, which may empower these investors to make more of an impact," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan Investments.

For more information about the Quantified Common Ground Fund, visit www.flexibleplan.com.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.:

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests nearly $1.5 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of 12/31/19). FPI is dedicated to preserving and growing wealth through dynamic risk management. FPI is a turnkey asset management program (TAMP), which means advisers can access and combine many risk-managed strategies within a single account. FPI's fee-based separately managed accounts can provide diversified portfolios of actively managed strategies within equity, debt and alternative asset classes on an array of different platforms. FPI also offers an OnTarget Investing tool to help set realistic, custom benchmarks for clients and regularly measure progress. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each Quantified Common Ground Fund before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-647-8268. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing in the Quantified Common Ground Fund.

There is no guarantee the Quantified Common Ground Fund will meet its investment objectives.

Investing in a mutual fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Risks specific to the Quantified Common Ground Fund include investment strategy risk, aggressive investing techniques, counterparty risk, derivatives risk, interest rate risk, lower quality debt risk, leverage risk, no history of operations risk, non-diversification risk, risk of investing in other investment companies and shorting risk. For details relating to each of these risks, investors should carefully review the prospectus.

Flexible Plan Investments serves as the sub-adviser to the Quantified Common Ground Fund, distributed by Ceros Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisors Preferred, LLC serves as the Fund's adviser and is a commonly held affiliate of Ceros Financial. Flexible Plan Investments is not affiliated with the Fund's distributor or adviser.

SOURCE Ceros Financial Services, Inc.

