Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein becomes the First Brazilian Company to Join Plug and Play Cleveland's Innovation Platform

Plug and Play is a Global Innovation Platform and investor connecting startups, corporate partners and investors from around the world. Platform membership is open to all corporations interested in exploring technologies that provide viable solutions to unresolved business challenges.

Einstein is well known for their innovative approach to providing outstanding patient experiences and high-quality patient care, and therefore this strategic move to join the Plug and Play Cleveland Platform only enhances the organization's overall mission. Through this partnership, Einstein will have the opportunity to discover and implement technologies that provide ground-breaking solutions to inefficiencies in patient experience, patient care, and hospital operations and will also improve its ability to support leading Brazilian startups that aim to move into the US market and to attract global startups that want to bring their innovation to the Brazilian healthcare system.

Sidney Klajner, Einstein's President, is a strong supporter of this agreement. According to him: "We are excited to join the Cleveland and Plug and Play ecosystem for the benefit of patients and the Brazilian healthcare system. Cleveland is a major healthcare innovation hub and the links with Silicon Valley through Plug and Play are also strong motivators for this partnership. We believe that startups supported by Einstein and its incubator, Eretz.bio, stand as well to take advantage of this partnership as cross-border collaboration, partnerships, investment and knowledge flows are a growing reality in healthcare innovation."

Plug and Play Cleveland facilitates a 12-week Innovation Platform twice a year for startups interested in working with large corporations. In partnership with Cleveland Clinic, JumpStart, and Einstein, Plug and Play Cleveland provides opportunities for startups to collaborate alongside clinical champions at the point-of-care. Many of these startups then leverage these connections to establish more formal agreements, including pilots, proof of concepts and joint ventures to advance their business goals. Plug and Play Cleveland may provide funding to companies that best align with their corporate partner's needs.

Applications for startups who are interested in participating are accepted on a rolling basis. To apply, please visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About Einstein Healthcare Network

Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein's mission is to offer excellence in healthcare, education, and social responsibility. Einstein has a robust list of educational and fundraising opportunities to include the Graduate Program in Health Science, Clinical Research Center, Peter Muranyi Experimental Research Center, and the Brain Institute. In addition, the organization's social responsibilities include philanthropic work and government program partnerships that strength the Unified Health System (SUS). Overall, Einstein has expressed the desire to partner with startups to discover innovative approaches to addressing the healthcare needs within their network. Therefore, joining Plug and Play Cleveland will give Einstein access to startups around the world and, once startups are selected, Einstein will have the opportunity to collaborate with them to develop and implement groundbreaking technologies.

Contact: Chantel Moody, 216.534.8771, chantel@pnptc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sociedade-beneficente-israelita-brasileira-albert-einstein-becomes-the-first-brazilian-company-to-join-plug-and-play-clevelands-innovation-platform-300673760.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

