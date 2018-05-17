Societe Generale appoints new Group Country Heads in Canada, Brazil and Mexico

Francis Repka is appointed Chief Country Officer for Societe Generale in Canada effective May 1, 2018 * reporting to Slawomir Krupa , CEO, SG Americas.

He is replacing Pierre Matuszewski, an executive for Societe Generale in Canada for the past 20 years, nine of which as Country manager. Mr. Matuszewski is retiring from the Bank.

Mr. Repka was previously Chief Country Officer for Brazil, a position he had held since May 2012. Prior to that, he was Chief Country Officer for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in Germany. He has also held positions with the Bank in Hong Kong and Paris.

Luis Sainz is appointed Chief Country Officer for Brazil , replacing Francis Repka in this role effective August 1, 2018 *. In the interim, Brazil COO Vincent Chardot will assume the role of acting Chief Country Officer for Brazil .

Mr. Sainz was previously Country Head for Societe Generale in Mexico, a position he has held since October 2010. He first joined Societe Generale as part of the Corporate Finance team in Dallas, Texas and has also worked with the Bank in New York and Paris. He will report directly to Slawomir Krupa.

Jose Antonio Merigo , who has been with Societe Generale in Mexico since 2014, is replacing Mr. Sainz as Country Head for Societe Generale in Mexico effective July 1, 2018 . Mr. Merigo will report to Guido van Hauwermeiren, Head of Coverage and Investment Banking, Americas.

* Subject to necessary approvals from the respective immigration offices and local regulators

Biographies

Francis Repka joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1986 focusing on trading options and derivatives as a member of the interest rate products team. From 1989 to 1993, he was Head of the Structured Products Group and was responsible for setting up the group to develop tailor-made and client driven solutions. In 1993, he was appointed Head of Global Fixed Income, Emerging Markets for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and from 2001 to 2008, he was based in Hong Kong where he was responsible for treasury, fixed income, currencies and commodities derivatives in Asia. Mr. Repka was named Chief Country Officer for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in Germany in 2008 and was appointed Group Chief Country Officer for Brazil in 2012. Prior to joining Societe Generale, he was a Commercial Attaché to the French Embassy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 1983 to 1985. He was Associate Professor at Paris IX University from 1986 until 1993.

Luis Sainz first joined Societe Generale in 1996 as part of the Corporate Finance team in Dallas, Texas and in 1998 moved to the New York office. He left Societe Generale in 2000 and moved to Chicago to create and run CommonStream, a B2B company that developed purchasing/sourcing solutions through an electronic marketplace for municipalities in charge of water treatment services across the U.S. Mr. Sainz rejoined Societe Generale in 2001 as a member of the European Leverage Finance team based in Paris where he spent three years as a Managing Director in charge of larger LBO financings and restructurings. He was named Country Head for Societe Generale in Mexico in 2010.

Jose Antoinio Merigo joined Societe Generale in 2014 in Mexico. Prior to joining Societe Generale, he worked for eight years at Barclays Capital Mexico as Director of Investment Banking responsible for launching the bank's local investment banking effort, covering Corporations, Financial Institutions and government entities. Prior to joining Barclays, Mr. Merigo was Managing Director & Head of the Corporate Banking Division of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. Previously, he held several senior positions in firms such as TD Securities, Bank of America and Ixe Grupo Financiero.

About Societe Generale Canada

Societe Generale has been operating in Canada since 1974. The bank is headquartered in Montreal, and has offices in Toronto and Calgary. In Canada, Societe Generale's activities are focused on offering financing and advisory services financial institutions, governments and corporations. In addition, the Canadian operations act as an IT near-shoring platform for the rest of the Group.

About Societe Generale in Brazil

Societe Generale Brasil has had a presence in Brazil since 1967. The bank offers advice and services to corporate and institutional customers through its three established subsidiaries, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, ALD Automotive and Societe Generale Equipment Finance.

For more information, you can visit our website www.sgbrasil.com.br/.

About Societe Generale in Mexico

Societe Generale has been present in the Mexican market since 1972, and offers an array of financial services in investment banking, including M&A advisory and International Capital Markets access and, through its subsidiaries ALD and SGEF, fleet leasing services and equipment finance solutions to companies in Mexico.

