Society Brands Executes Deal to Acquire Vitality Now, a Successful Direct-to-Consumer Health and Wellness Brand

Transaction emphasizes Society Brands' conviction in health and personal care sector,

with that vertical representing nearly 75% of Society Brands' revenue

CANTON, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands, a tech-enabled consumer products company built for and by founders, has partnered with the founders of Vitality Now for Society's latest acquisition in the Direct-To-Consumer Health and Personal Care space, which will represent their fifth consecutive deal in this sector.

Vitality Now, a provider of mental performance and body restoration supplements, stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry. The company's best-in-class growth can be attributed to its team led by Brian Bigelow, Robby Amaro and Adam Elkaim. In all, more than 90% of Vitality Now's business can be attributed to DTC sales. Its product offerings include supplements to support brain health and performance, improve sleep quality and next-day function, stimulate healthy stem cells in addition to sooth spray and Fungus Exodus, which supports healthy feet.

"We are excited to partner with Brian, Robby and Adam, who are extremely talented entrepreneurs in their own right, to offer our expertise to continue to build and grow their incredible business," said Michael Sirpilla, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Society Brands. "When I met the team, I knew it could be a strong partnership given our values aligned and they embraced the unique business model we have fostered at Society Brands."

With the deal, Society Brands has boosted its brands within the health and personal care sector, with that space representing nearly 75% of Society Brands' revenue. Society plans to take Vitality Now to further heights, extending the reach to health-conscious consumers that would benefit from Vitality Now's suite of products, expanding internationally, and introducing in-demand products.

"Vitality Now's partnership with Society Brands is the perfect next step as we transition rapidly into new customer verticals. Their impressive and synergistic portfolio complements our brand, making the sky the limit," said Brian Bigelow, Executive Chairman.

"We have found the ideal timing to partner with a network of health-conscious brands like Society Brands. The alignment is remarkable, and their culture is a perfect fit," stated Adam Elkaim, COO.

Robby Amaro, CEO of Vitality Now, remarked, "Given the strong alignment among our leadership teams with Society Brands' vision, we are excited to make our mark on the industry with our new partners. This partnership is not just a strategic move, it's a leap towards a future where we can inspire and improve the lives of countless individuals together."

Northbound Group served as a financial advisory to Vitality Now. This deal represents the third brand added to Society Brands' roster this calendar year. Earlier this year, Society Brands acquired Clarifion and Cleanomic. In all, Society Brands, with corporate headquarters the iconic Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, currently supports 12 brands.

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on their own DTC sites and other marketplaces. Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com.

