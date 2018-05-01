Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Winners

The 2018 Excellence awards are granted in six categories: 1) Communications, Communities, and Collaboration, 2) Innovation in Digital Experience, 3) Multi-Platform Communications, 4) Social Data for Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency, 5) Storytelling, and 6) Fellows Choice Awards.

An awards dinner and gala to celebrate the honorees will take place at a ceremony in New York on the evening of June 26, following The Conference Board's 23rd Annual Corporate Communications Conference. Event registration for the awards dinner gala is available at this link.

"Digital transformation presents organizations with the opportunity to improve strategic decision-making, efficiency, and communications. Winners of this year's awards program have demonstrated that they're capitalizing on these opportunities and proving themselves to be innovative users of the latest technologies," said Alex Parkinson, senior researcher and director of SNCR. "Not only are these organizations putting technology to use, but they're also adept at measuring their results. That's what made them really stand out to our Fellows."

The 2018 SNCR Excellence in New Communications Awards winners

Category: Communications, Communities, and Collaboration

Corporate Division

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group



Honorable mention: HP, Inc.

Nonprofit Division

Winner: ASPB

Government Division

Winner: Virginia Office of the Attorney General and Madison + Main

Winner: Ana G. Mendez University System and Latin2Latin Marketing + Communications



Honorable mention: California State University, Northridge

Category: Innovation in Digital Experience

Corporate Division

Winner: John Hancock Insurance



Honorable mention: Cisco

Nonprofit Division

Winner: Local Initiatives Support Coalition (LISC)

Category: Multi-Platform Communications

Corporate Division

Winner: OCBC Bank

Nonprofit Division

Winner: The Asia Foundation

Technology Innovation Division

Winner: Gregory FCA

Category: Social Data for Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency

Corporate Division

Winner: AMN Healthcare

Technology Innovation Division

Winner: Just Drive Media

Category: Storytelling

Corporate Division

Winner: Philips



Honorable mention: Lincoln Financial Group

Nonprofit Division

Winner: Endeavor Global

Academic Division

Winner: Tarrant County College

Category: Fellows Choice

This year, the Fellows Choice Awards focused on organizations making an exemplary effort to address fake news. As part of this focus, the awards event will include a brief panel discussion about fake news, featuring the honorees, and moderated by SNCR Advisory Board member Jeff Pundyk, editorial director of Techonomy.

"The scourge of fake news and disinformation has revealed itself to be a unique modern challenge that's affecting organizations and individuals in a variety of different ways," said Jen McClure, SNCR founder and advisory board chair. "As our Fellows continue to investigate the ramifications of fake news and best practices for addressing the problem, we're delighted to honor those who are leading the way to identify innovative solutions."

In its 12-year history, the SNCR Excellence in New Communications Awards program has honored hundreds of organizations and individuals through this prestigious awards program. All the winning case studies are available to members of The Conference Board at www.conferenceboard.org/sncr.

