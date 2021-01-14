Society for Science Names New Members to its Honorary Board

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Society for Science named six new members to its Honorary Board, which provides the Society with strategic guidance and input on scientific issues of importance to the Society. The 28-member board is made up to distinguished scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators who are recognized leaders in their fields.

The new members are:

Jeanette Epps, Ph.D.

NASA Astronaut

H. Robert Horvitz, Ph.D.

Professor of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Member, MIT McGovern Institute for Brain Research

Member, MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, 2002

Freeman A. Hrabowski, III, Ph.D.

President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Shirley M. Malcom, Ph.D.

Senior Advisor and Director, SEA Change, American Association for the Advancement of Science

David N. Spergel, Ph.D.

Director, Center for Computational Astrophysics, Flatiron Institute

Charles Young Professor of Astronomy on the Class of 1897 Foundation Emeritus

Science Talent Search 1978

Edward O. Thorp, Ph.D.

Author, Beat the Dealer: A Winning Strategy for the Game of Twenty-One and A Man for All Markets

Science Talent Search 1949

"The Honorary Board is a powerful group who lends their expertise to the Society in myriad of ways from speaking to our students who compete in our research competitions or nominating next generation of scientists and engineers for the SN 10 or helping us think through strategic organizational questions," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "The expertise that these new members bring to the board is exceptional, and I am honored to have them helping to guide us as the Society celebrates its Centennial year."

"I am so pleased to welcome these new members to the Society's Honorary Board," said Mary Sue Coleman, Society for Science Board of Trustees Chair. "Their expertise, creativity and talent will be invaluable as the Society continues to grow and find new ways to support science and scientific inquiry."

The Board's members will serve three-year terms, with nominations made by the Board of Trustees, Society Executive Team and other Honorary Board Members.

