Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Launches SOHO Insider: Your Premier Hematologic Oncology News Source

SOHO appoints Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, of Emory University as Editor-in-Chief to lead the digital and print publication.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) is proud to announce the launch of SOHO Insider (www.sohoinsider.com), a digital and print publication that features the most cutting-edge news, expert opinions, and in-depth analysis on the latest developments in hematologic oncology.

SOHO Insider will serve as the go-to resource for clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders who are shaping the future of hematologic oncology. With content curated by leading experts, the platform offers a dynamic mix of feature articles, case studies, interviews, and editorial commentary.

Key features of SOHO Insider include the following:

Daily news updates

Case studies

Video interviews

Roundtable discussions

Conference coverage

Educational/career resources

The SOHO Insider Editorial Board consists of the following clinicians:

Sagar Lonial , MD, FACP, Editor-in-Chief, Emory University Winship Cancer Institute

, MD, FACP, Editor-in-Chief, Winship Cancer Institute Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, Associate Editor, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center Elias Jabbour, MD, Associate Editor, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center Kami Maddocks , MD, Associate Editor, Ohio State University

, MD, Associate Editor, Thomas Martin , MD, Associate Editor, University of California , San Francisco

, MD, Associate Editor, , San Francisco Susan O'Brien , MD, Associate Editor, University of California , Irvine

, MD, Associate Editor, , Irvine Jerald Radich, MD, Associate Editor, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Laurie Sehn, MD, Associate Editor, University of British Columbia , Canada

, Canada Saad Usmani , MD, MBA, Associate Editor, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

"I am so excited about this new format and tool by which [clinicians] can keep up to date in cancer discoveries and hear directly from the thought leaders who are helping to change the landscape of treatment and diagnostics for patients with blood cancers," Dr. Lonial said.

Readers can also submit case studies to [email protected] for a chance for Hagop Kantarjian, MD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to review the case study and publish a personalized response.

The launch of SOHO Insider also marks a significant expansion of SOHO's digital presence, complementing its annual meeting and publications with a news platform that's accessible year-round.

SOHO members located in the United States will receive the quarterly print publication free of charge. To become a SOHO member for free, visit soho.click/join. To register for the hybrid SOHO 2025 Annual Meeting, visit soho.click/2025.

About SOHO Insider*

SOHO Insider is the premier news source of SOHO. Launched in December 2024, SOHO Insider aims to be a resource for hematologic oncologist worldwide.

For digital or print advertising opportunities, email Phillip McLeod at [email protected] .

*Not affiliated with Blood Cancers Today or Mashup Media/AMC Media Group/Formedics.

About SOHO

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2012 with aims to promote worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. Since that time, nearly 10,000 members from 120 countries have joined the society. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information.

