SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® ELECTS INCOMING OFFICERS

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, recently elected its 2024-2025 officers during its annual spring world conference which was held in Amelia Island, Fla. The elected officers will be installed this fall, prior to SIOR's fall conference, being held in Los Angeles this October.

SIOR represents today's most knowledgeable, experienced, and trusted commercial real estate brokerage specialists, and these individuals are proven experts in their market and leaders in the industry.

SIOR's current president-elect, Mike Ohmes, SIOR, will assume the role of SIOR Global President this fall. Ohmes is the Managing Principal of the Minneapolis-St. Paul office of Cushman & Wakefield in Minneapolis, and has been an SIOR office specialist since 2001.

SIOR's current vice president, Saadia Sheikh, SIOR, will assume office as SIOR President-Elect. Sheikh is CEO and Founder at CRE advisory firm Powersense in New York, and has been an SIOR office specialist since 2017. Sheikh will be the youngest female SIOR to ever serve in this role.

Aaron Barnard, SIOR, an office specialist in Minneapolis with Cushman & Wakefield, has been elected as SIOR's Vice-President. After serving a one-year term as vice president, Barnard will serve as president-elect for one year, and then step into the presidency of SIOR in the fall of 2026.

The following were elected to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

Michael Feuerman , SIOR, an office specialist, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

, SIOR, an office specialist, Street Jones , SIOR, industrial and office specialist, Raleigh, N.C.

, SIOR, industrial and office specialist, Russell Patterson , SIOR, office specialist, Tyler, Texas .

In addition, the following SIOR members were also elected to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:

