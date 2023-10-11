SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® INDUCTS 2023-2024 OFFICERS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, inducted its 2023-2024 officers during its Fall 2023 Event in Chicago, Ill.

SIOR represents today's most knowledgeable, experienced, and trusted commercial real estate brokerage specialists, and these individuals are proven experts in their market and leaders in the industry.

David Lockwood, SIOR, assumes the role of SIOR Global president. Lockwood is an executive vice president and COO of Colliers International in Columbia, S.C. and has been an SIOR office specialist since 1990.

Mike Ohmes, SIOR, assumes the role of SIOR president-elect. Ohmes is the managing principal of the Minneapolis-St. Paul office of Cushman & Wakefield in Minneapolis, Minn., and has been an SIOR member since 2001. After serving one year as president-elect, he will step into the role of global president in the fall of 2024.

Saadia Sheikh, SIOR, assumes the role of SIOR vice-president, and becomes the youngest female SIOR to ever serve in this role. After a one-year term as vice president, Sheikh will serve as president-elect for one year, and then step into the presidency of SIOR in the fall of 2025. Sheikh is vice president of Brokerage and Innovation at JLL in New York City and has been an SIOR office specialist since 2017.

The following were inducted to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

In addition, J.R. Steinbauer Jr., SIOR, will be serving a two-year term as speaker of the Chapter Leadership Council and James (Tripp) P. Guin III, SIOR, will be serving a two-year term as speaker-elect.

The following SIOR members were also inducted to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:

