Socionext Advances Wider Use of 8K Video with New IP Streaming Encoder "e8"

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America Inc., a global leader in advanced SoC technology for video data processing, has developed a new streaming encoder unit, the "e8." The e8 generates live 8K video streams for expanding the use of high-definition, high-quality video in an increasingly wide range of applications. It will be available worldwide in September 2019.

The e8 is equipped with Socionext's leading-edge multi-channel, real-time encoder SoC, the MB86M31. It is capable of real-time encoding of 8K/60p video with HEVC/H.265, and enables live streaming of large, high-definition video data through IP networks. It also supports the 4:2:2 10-bit color profile required in high-quality professional video shooting, to deliver ultra-vivid, life-like video images.

Click here to view an image of the Socionext "e8" encoder unit

The e8 comes with a 12G-SDI interface (4ch) for easy connection to a wide range of 8K cameras available today. It supports a variety of streaming protocols including HLS and RTP. With its intuitive user interface for configuring system settings, the e8 enables users to develop a high-4quality and reliable 8K live streaming system quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, Socionext has tested and verified operations in various environments by combining the e8 and the company's "s8" media player. Connecting these two devices over the network allows users to attain an advanced video streaming solution where "high-definition," "high-quality" and "real-time" are the essential requirements. The applications include viewing of sports and other events in the public space, and video communications in schools, commercial enterprises and other organizations. The solution can also facilitate live 8K VR streaming for the most immersive user experience possible.

Socionext will leverage its rich company experience in state-of-the-art video processing SoCs to continue to address the fast-changing and expanding needs of high-quality video distribution by delivering optimum devices and solutions.

Click here to view the flow diagram of the Socionext 8K live streaming system

Click here for more information on the e8 video encoder unit

Click here for more information on the "s8" media player

Click here for more information on the MB86M31 encoder SoC

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453.

