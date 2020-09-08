Socionext Delivers High-speed, High-quality H.264 Video Encoder Available on Amazon Web Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext Inc., a leading provider of System-on-Chip based solutions for video and imaging technologies, has developed the "H.264 Encoder on AWS," a high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services. Compared to conventional systems, the encoder helps video distribution service providers to expedite their content production to delivery time by 70% without compromising on quality. The H.264 Encoder on AWS enables users to enhance the quality of their services and increase the number of titles at a reasonable cost.

The H.264 Encoder on AWS operates on the F1 instance of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service. It complies with the H.264 encoding standard which is most commonly used in video distribution on the Internet today, delivering superior image quality compression and high-speed processing to video distribution service providers.

The AWS F1 instance offers FPGA devices that users can program a hardware circuit. The H.264 Encoder on AWS utilizes the FPGA on the F1 instance and provides an accelerator circuit based on Socionext's proprietary hardware encoder technology. It enables a high image quality video data compression at a speed unattainable by a software-based encoder. As its application interface, the encoder uses FFmpeg, which is widely used by video distribution services, so service providers can easily incorporate the encoder into existing systems.

Main Specifications of H.264 Encoder on AWS

Items Specifications Platform AWS / EC2 Service / F1 Instance Video Resolution Max. 1920 x 1080 pixels Pixel Format 4:2:0 / 8 bit Frame Rate Max. 120fps at 1920 x 1080 resolution Multi-Channel Operation Available (example: 4 x 30fps at 1920 x 1080) Latency About 1 sec with High Video Quality setting About 100 msec with Low Latency setting Video Quality x264 very slow preset level 2-Path encoding available

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

