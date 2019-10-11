Socionext Delivers Ultra-Compact, Low-Power 60GHz Wide-Band Radar Sensors for Advanced Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America Inc. today introduced the SC1220 Series radio wave ranging sensors, a new addition to the company's family of radar sensors, which utilizes 60GHz frequency band and detects individual's location and movement with very high accuracy and precision. Samples are now available, with volume production scheduled in the second quarter of 2020.

Click here for the SC1220 Series package image

The SC1220 series radar sensors comply with the new 60GHz wireless equipment band, which is available in North America and Europe. High-precision sensing using a 7GHz (57 ~ 64 GHz) bandwidth allows the SC1220 series to detect a person's location and very minute movements. These capabilities make the series ideal for advanced applications such as operating appliances using hand gestures. Since the radar sensors are generally not susceptible to environmental conditions such as temperature and light fluctuations, they can be used in a variety of applications, including smart home devices.

By leveraging the expertise gained through the development of millimeter-wave wireless communication ICs and 24GHz radar sensors, Socionext was the first company worldwide to develop 60GHz radar sensor in a small package of only 7mm X 7mm X 0.83mm. The sensors also operate with very low power consumption of 1~2.5mW. The SC1220 radar sensors are highly-integrated and easy-to-use devices that incorporate antenna, wireless circuit, A/D converter, FIFO memory, SPI interface and intelligent power control sequencer for flexible duty cycle control, and do not require advanced knowledge by users in handling high-frequency devices.

Two types of products are now available. The "SC1220AT2" detects three-dimensional movements such as the lifting and lowering of a person's hands. The "SC1221AR3" specializes in high-precision detection of two-dimensional movements, and is capable of detecting multiple moving objects in a specific area.

Socionext proposes advanced sensing applications through its unique lineup of radar sensor products, and aims to become a market leader in this field by bringing new and enhanced user experiences.

SC1220 Series sample price: (@100 units)

SC1220AT2 US $20.00 ea.

SC1221AR3 US $20.00 ea.

Details and Specifications for the SC1220



SC1220AT2 SC1221AR3 Power Consumption 2.5mW (at 0.5% Duty Cycle) 1mW (at 0.2% Duty Cycle) Transmitter Frequency 57.1 – 63.9GHz Frequency 60.025 – 61.475GHz Package FC-LGA 7mm X 7mm X 0.83mm FC-BGA 9mm X 9mm X 0.98mm

SC1220AT2

The most suitable sensor for detecting three-dimensional motions. It comes with a built-in antenna of 2 transmission systems and 2x2 reception array, and can detect azimuth, elevation angle, speed and distance. In addition to presence detection, the device can sense the position of a person's hands in a three-dimensional space, which is ideal for operations requiring gestures.

Click here to see SC1220AT2 usage examples

SC1221AR3

This sensor is ideal for two-dimensional motion detection. It incorporates a 1x4 linear array receiver antenna to detect azimuth, speed and distance of multiple moving objects. Although the angle detection is only available in the azimuth direction, it is two times more precise than SC1220AT2, which is suitable for detecting a person entering a specific area.

Click here to see SC1221AR3 usage examples

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

SOURCE Socionext America Inc.

Related Links

http://socionextus.com

