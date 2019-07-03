Socionext Starts Shipping of Low-Latency 4K/HEVC Encoder Unit "X500E"

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America Inc., a leading provider of SoC-based solutions for a wide range of advanced video applications, will start shipping its new "X500E", an HEVC/H.265 encoder unit powered by the company's high-performance codec technology. The X500E, which enables IP live streaming of broadcast-quality UHD video, will be available for worldwide distribution in late July.

The X500E has been developed jointly with XVTEC Ltd. of Israel, and is equipped with Socionext's high-performance codec IC, the SC2M50, integrated into a compact case. The unit is designed to simplify the development of various video content distribution environments. X500E generates IP streams of broadcast-quality UHD video with HEVC/H.265 encoding, and consumes only 20W with the process under standard usage conditions. It also features low latency, as little as less than 50ms, making it ideal for use in various video distribution applications including electronic news gathering and live streaming of sporting and other events. The company also expects the X500E to be utilized for emerging applications such as high-definition video capture from surveillance camera and transmission of medical video images. Socionext is now taking orders of X500E, with shipping to start on July 29, 2019.

Click here to view an image of the X500E

X500E features:

Broadcast-quality video

IP live streaming of UHD video through HEVC

Support of HEVC, main 4:2:2 10bit, level 5.1

Low latency less than 50ms

HDMI 2.0a Input

Support of TS-UDP, RTP, RTSP streaming protocol

Easy user interface via web browser

Low power consumption 18~20W (typical; actual power consumption varies depending on the usage conditions)

Click here for more information on the X500E product

Click here for more information on SC2M50 codec

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

