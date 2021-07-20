Socionext to Demonstrate Leading-Edge SoC Design Solutions at DesignCon 2021, Booth 532

High-performance SerDes macro up to 112Gbps per channel for high performance compute, storage and 400G networks. Ultra-high-speed Direct RF ADC and DAC technologies enabling integrated single-chip SoCs for 5G active antenna units.

Advanced Packaging

High-performance, multi-die package methodology with rich experience in package design, including Antenna in Package (AiP), FanOut Wafer Level Packaging, RF millimeter wave solutions, and multi-die chiplets supporting a wide range of process nodes, interconnect, and die-to-die interface.

Next-Generation Host Interface: PCIe Gen5/SSD Controller/NVMe-oF

PCI Express Gen5 technology for bridging the IO gap between Server CPUs and the host bus adapters to support the adoption of 400G networks.

High-speed interface IPs enable fast-speed data transfers with exceptional functionalities and performance between the host computer and SSD storage systems. Examples include SSD system controller, Network Non-Volatile Memory Express controller, and Non-Volatile Memory Express over Fabric integration.

AI Accelerator

An energy-efficient AI hardware accelerator that incorporates newly developed quantized Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology, enabling advanced AI processing for small and low-power edge computing devices. It is available as an IP or as an Edge AI LSI designed specifically for deep learning inference processing.

AI Processing Solution for Analyzing Live Video Streaming

A computer vision system powered by the Socionext SynQuacer SC2A11, a scalable, ARM®-based multi-core processor, designed to support edge computing and real-time data processing applications. It enables real-time video input processing and provides an easy-to-use interface for managing multiple IP video streams.

Socionext is a one-stop, complete silicon design service provider with a full breadth of knowledge and experience in developing many-core, analog-rich, highly integrated, energy-efficient, and space-saving custom SoC platforms for high-density server, storage, network, automotive and consumer applications.



In addition to offering proprietary and patented technology, Socionext engages with top foundries to develop ASICs on the leading 7/6/5nm process nodes that meet the growing demand and challenging requirements from hyperscale cloud and telecommunication service providers seeking custom cloud and 5G silicon designs for their emerging products and applications.

Socionext will be raffling great prizes at DesignCon, so stop by booth# 532 to learn more!

For the DesignCon website and programs, visit https://www.designcon.com/

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail [email protected] or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

SOURCE Socionext America Inc.

Related Links

http://www.socionextus.com

