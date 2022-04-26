Socionext Wins the 73rd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy® for Innovations in Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization

The Technology & Engineering Emmy ® cites technologies powered by Socionext's advanced imaging technologies and solutions in partnership with GoPro, also a winner of the Emmy ® Award, for the innovations that enable its industry-leading HyperSmooth video stabilization found in GoPro's full line of cameras.

Socionext's image processors enable efficient capture of high-quality videos and images in low-light conditions, while reducing the blurring associated with the motion of a camera or other imaging device during exposure. Key features include:

Better image quality in low light

Camera devices cannot always rely on ideal lighting. Socionext's imaging ICs feature both 3DNR (Three-Dimensional Noise Reduction) and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), delivering high quality image capture even under low light conditions.

Efficient video capture

Capturing high-definition video is data intensive. Socionext's image signal processors (ISPs) feature HEVC encoding that captures high-quality video using just half the bitrate of conventional H.264. The benefit reduces bandwidth and storage requirements.

Enhanced image clarity with image stabilization

Movement often means blurry or shaky video with conventional systems. Socionext's ICs feature advanced EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology for smooth video capture even under unstable conditions. The EIS feature delivers outstanding video image stabilization with lower power consumption than competing solutions.

"Socionext is very honored to be a recipient of this prestigious Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award," said Takehiro Kamada, Head of Socionext's Smart Devices Business Unit. "The industry has recognized that our leading-edge technologies enable a new generation of intelligent camera devices and systems that revolutionize the way people perceive the world."

To learn more about the 2021 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards and Honorees, visit https://theemmys.tv/tech-73rd-award-recipients/

To learn more about Socionext imaging technologies, visit

https://www.socionext.com/en/solution/imaging/

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext Inc. is a global SoC (System-on-Chip) supplier and a pioneer of a unique "Solution SoC" business model through decades of industry experience and expertise. Socionext contributes to global innovation in advanced technologies including automotive, data center, networking, and smart devices. As a trusted silicon partner, Socionext delivers superior features, performance, and quality that differentiate its customers' products and services from their competition.

Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its development and sales activities. For more information, visit https://www.socionext.com/en/.

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit SNA's website, e-mail [email protected] or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

SOURCE Socionext America Inc.