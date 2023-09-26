Socket Mobile Adds Upgrade Option to Free Camera Barcode Scanner on iOS

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce it is now possible to upgrade from its free SocketCam C820 to the SocketCam C860 , an enhanced camera-based barcode scanner for iOS.

The C860 is the newest version of the SocketCam product family that turns any mobile device into a robust scanning solution capable of reading damaged and other difficult-to-read barcodes in all conditions. SocketCam C820, released last year by Socket Mobile, offers excellent scanning capabilities in good conditions and is free to use. It's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users with basic scanning requirements in normal conditions. Today, Socket Mobile is introducing a more advanced, subscription-based version designed to serve users with more demanding scanning requirements.

SocketCam C860's best-in-class technology leads the industry for software decoding, bringing a competitive edge against even the best commercial scanners on the market. A key strength of the C860 is its ability to swiftly and accurately read damaged barcodes. This, combined with its speed and proficiency in capturing barcodes even in poor lighting conditions, sets the C860 apart from others in the industry. The result is enhanced productivity and efficiency, as users can now easily manage more complex daily scanning requirements.

"We are thrilled to help our customers continue their data capture journey, providing an upgrade to our more robust software scanner if and when they need. The introduction of SocketCam C860 for iOS is also a transformative shift in our business model," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "We're proud to offer this innovative technology with zero licensing fees for app providers. We believe the C820 can satisfy about 70% of end user's needs. The C860 allows us to support an additional 20% who have more demanding requirements, scanning in challenging conditions, or regularly need to scan poorly printed or damaged barcodes. We are now able to service those requirements. We expect that the 10% of customers currently using dedicated hardware scanners will continue to fulfill their needs with our existing hardware portfolio.

"To simplify and streamline switching from camera-based to hardware scanning, we've built SocketCam into our CaptureSDK. App providers only have to manage and maintain a single, free SDK integration in their app. This one-time integration ensures all work seamlessly, from free scanning to enhanced software scanning to dedicated hardware scanners. End users can easily move from a free camera scanner to an enhanced version and then to dedicated hardware scanners as their needs change, making their data capture journey smooth and effortless. Moreover, by implementing a monthly subscription fee for end-users, we can diversify our revenue streams, transitioning from a hardware-based revenue model to one that includes recurring subscription revenue. This strategic move allows us to continue to provide top-tier technology at an affordable cost and paves the way for sustained growth and stability for Socket Mobile. We believe this winning approach underscores our commitment to driving value for our customers and shareholders alike."

The advanced SocketCam C860 is available to end-users for a monthly subscription fee of just $5.99. Once upgraded, all CaptureSDK-enabled apps on the device will enjoy the benefits of the C860. This is a different business approach to other companies that offer more costly application-based licensing versus the device-based license of the C860.

The challenge for application developers is to service a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive, and even multiple data types. CaptureSDK with SocketCam seamlessly enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. C820 and C860 bring the data capture benefits of CaptureSDK to all end users instead of only those who purchase a physical scanner. Integrating CaptureSDK is entirely free for app developers, simplifying their journey by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.

To take advantage of its capabilities, iOS app providers must ensure that their applications use the latest version of CaptureSDK with SocketCam enabled. From there, the flexibility extends to the app's end users as they now have the power to leverage the C820 for free or easily switch to the C860 if they choose. Only those requiring advanced capabilities need to upgrade from the free C820 to the enhanced C860, leaving the decision solely in the end users' hands, keeping Socket Mobile's technology accessible to all. Get started with C820 or upgrade to C860 today !

