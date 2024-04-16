Socket Mobile Announces SocketCam Advanced Camera Scanning Support for Flutter

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the addition of SocketCam C860 camera scanning support for its Flutter CaptureSDK.

Flutter is an open-source framework created by Google for building natively compiled, multi-platform applications from a single codebase. It is engineered to deploy from mobile, desktop, web, and embedded devices and quickly gained popularity since its launch. According to the latest figures, Flutter is used by over two million developers, with over 500,000 using it monthly. Over 42% of software developers have used Flutter, which has quickly become a popular cross-platform mobile framework amongst developers, according to a 2022 developer survey. Now, Socket Mobile is adding advanced camera scanning support for its Flutter developers.

SocketCam C860 is the newest version of the SocketCam product family that turns any mobile device into a robust scanning solution capable of reading damaged and other difficult-to-read barcodes in all conditions. SocketCam C820, released last year by Socket Mobile, offers excellent scanning capabilities in good conditions and is completely free to integrate and use. It's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users with basic scanning requirements in normal conditions. Socket Mobile is now introducing a more advanced, subscription-based version that enables Flutter developers to serve users with more demanding scanning requirements.

"We are excited to help our Flutter partners serve their end-users throughout their data capture journey, providing them with an upgrade to our more robust software scanner," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "The introduction of SocketCam C860 for Flutter marks a significant advancement that empowers our developers to support users at every end of the spectrum, from basic scanning needs to the most advanced requirements.

"To simplify and streamline the transition from camera-based to hardware scanning, we've built SocketCam into our CaptureSDK. App providers only have to manage and maintain a single, free SDK integration in their app. This one-time integration ensures all solutions work seamlessly with their applications, from free scanning to enhanced software scanning to dedicated hardware scanners. End users can easily move from a free camera scanner to an enhanced version and then to dedicated hardware scanners as their needs change, making their data capture journey smooth and effortless."

SocketCam C860's best-in-class technology leads the industry for software decoding, bringing a competitive edge against even the best commercial scanners on the market. A key strength of the C860 is its ability to read damaged barcodes swiftly and accurately. This, combined with its speed and proficiency in capturing barcodes even in poor lighting conditions, sets the C860 apart from others in the industry. The result is enhanced productivity and efficiency, as users can now easily manage more complex daily scanning needs.

Application developers face the challenge of servicing a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive, and even multiple data types. CaptureSDK with SocketCam enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. C820 and C860 bring the data capture benefits of CaptureSDK to all end users instead of only those who purchase a physical scanner. Integrating CaptureSDK is free for app developers, simplifying their development process by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket Mobile products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.

To take advantage of its capabilities, Flutter developers must ensure that their applications use the latest version of CaptureSDK with SocketCam enabled. From there, the flexibility extends to the app's end users as they now have the power to leverage the C820 for free or easily switch to the C860 if they choose. The decision is solely in the end users' hands, keeping Socket Mobile's technology accessible to all.

Discover how CaptureSDK with SocketCam can Simplify your Development Cycle and enable smarter data management for your users.

