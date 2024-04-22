Socket Mobile Announces SocketCam Advanced Camera Scanning Support for .NET MAUI

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the addition of SocketCam C860 camera scanning support for its .NET MAUI CaptureSDK.

.NET Multi-platform App UI (.NET MAUI, formerly Xamarin) is a versatile cross-platform framework for creating native mobile and desktop apps with C# and XAML that can run on Android & iOS from a single shared code-base. Microsoft has transitioned Xamarin to .NET MAUI and has stated that support for Xamarin will end as of May 1, 2024. Facilitating the migration of projects to .NET MAUI will ensure continued support from Microsoft for bug fixes, critical updates, and technical assistance. Socket Mobile will continue to support Xamarin for existing projects that don't require updates and is now adding advanced camera scanning support for its .NET MAUI/Xamarin developers.

SocketCam C860 is the latest software innovation from Socket Mobile that utilizes the camera on any mobile device to quickly and efficiently capture data. As the second addition to the SocketCam family, the C860 offers upgraded scanning performance and excels in reading damaged and other challenging barcodes under any condition. Previously, Socket Mobile launched SocketCam C820, a completely free solution catering to budget-conscious users with basic scanning needs in optimal conditions. Socket Mobile is now introducing a more advanced, subscription-based upgrade that enables .NET MAUI developers to meet the demands of users requiring more robust scanning capabilities.

"We are thrilled to bring our advanced camera scanning software to our .NET MAUI developers, further empowering them to support their users consistently," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "The launch of SocketCam C860 for .NET MAUI reinforces our commitment to supporting developers in addressing the diverse data capture needs of their user base, from basic scanning requirements to the most complex."

"We've built SocketCam directly into our CaptureSDK, and a single integration ensures all Socket Mobile solutions work seamlessly with their applications. This unified approach provides users with smooth transitions from free and advanced camera scanning to hardware scanning—giving them further flexibility to adapt their data capture journey according to their evolving needs. We look forward to continuing our support for developers and enabling them to deliver reliable, efficient, and user-friendly data capture solutions to their users."

SocketCam C860's best-in-class technology leads the industry for software decoding, bringing a competitive edge against even the best commercial scanners on the market. A key strength of the C860 is its ability to swiftly and accurately read damaged barcodes. This, combined with its speed and proficiency in capturing barcodes even in poor lighting conditions, sets the C860 apart from others in the industry. The result is enhanced productivity and efficiency, as users can now easily manage more complex daily scanning needs.

The challenge for application developers is to service a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive, and even multiple data types. CaptureSDK with SocketCam enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. C820 and C860 bring the data capture benefits of CaptureSDK to all end users instead of only those who purchase a physical scanner. Integrating CaptureSDK is entirely free for app developers, simplifying their development process by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket Mobile products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.

To take advantage of its capabilities, .NET MAUI developers must ensure that their applications use the latest version of CaptureSDK with SocketCam enabled. From there, the flexibility extends to the app's end users as they now have the power to leverage the C820 for free or easily switch to the C860 if they choose. The decision is solely in the end users' hands, keeping Socket Mobile's technology accessible to all.

Discover how CaptureSDK with SocketCam can Simplify your Development Cycle and enable smarter data management for your users.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

