Socket Mobile Appoints Ivan Lazarev to Its Board of Directors

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced the appointment of Ivan Lazarev to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Ivan Lazarev has served in the event registration services and lead management software industry for the past 33 years. Ivan began as manager of International Business Development for VCS where he managed subsidiaries in a handful of European countries and assisted in acquiring several US-based companies. Ivan then served as Vice President of eExpo for 5 years, where he was instrumental in the company's decision to invest in internet technology, earning eExpo the reputation as a technological leader in the US event industry.

In 1999, Ivan Lazarev co-founded ITN International and served as its CEO through 2018. ITN International introduced the first web and contactless NFC smart card registration and information management system - the BCARD System. ITN was acquired by Aventri in 2018.

Ivan was a board member of DDN Inc., a leading data storage company, from 2011 to 2015. He is a regular speaker at industry events and has chaired several committees in the new technologies and exhibition services industry. Ivan holds a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business.

"The board is pleased to add Ivan Lazarev to our board of directors. His compatible experience with the NFC and Tap & Go market will make him a valuable contributor to Socket Mobile. His insight into the tradeshows and exposition market will provide an outside perspective that should help Socket Mobile's efforts to become a significant contributor in the emerging NFC market ecosystem," said Charlie Bass, chairman of the board.

With the appointment of Ivan Lazarev, Socket Mobile's board of directors consist of 4 independent directors and 3 management directors, restoring a majority of independent directors as required by Nasdaq.

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

