Socket Mobile Introduces CaptureSDK 2.0, Foundational Software for Next-Generation Data Capture Products

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced the launch of CaptureSDK 2.0, a significant milestone that lays the groundwork for the company's next generation of high-performance, cost-effective barcode scanners.

CaptureSDK 2.0 enables Socket Mobile's global developer community to seamlessly transition to future devices built on Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) technology, while maintaining full compatibility with the extensive base of Socket Mobile scanners already in use. This unified platform for developers and end users ensures that application providers can upgrade once and automatically support both existing and upcoming devices. The result is continuity for the hundreds of thousands of end users who rely daily on Socket Mobile scanners for critical tasks across platforms such as Shopify, Square, and other leading business applications.

In addition to ensuring cross-generation support, CaptureSDK 2.0 delivers a host of performance and usability benefits. Developers and end users gain faster connections, quicker application integration, and more reliable operation in demanding environments. Bluetooth LE provides extended battery life for longer uptime in the field, while lower-cost hardware options make advanced data capture accessible to a broader range of markets worldwide.

"We are very proud of the work we have done to get CaptureSDK 2.0 ready for our developer community," said Eric Glaenzer, Chief Technology Officer at Socket Mobile. "In addition to fully supporting the latest Bluetooth LE technology, we have significantly improved the end user experience by delivering greater speed, reliability, and battery life—while maintaining 100% compatibility for the hundreds of thousands of end users who depend on Socket Mobile scanners every day. CaptureSDK 2.0 not only strengthens today's applications but also creates a strong foundation for the future of our hardware product line."

That future begins with the SocketScan® S721, the first 1D/2D barcode scanner in a new family of next-generation devices scheduled for release in Q4 2025. Offered at a retail price of $199, the S721 demonstrates Socket Mobile's commitment to delivering powerful yet affordable data capture tools that empower application providers to expand into emerging and cost-sensitive markets. During its initial launch phase, the S721 will be available exclusively through Socket Mobile's web store to a select group of application partners, with a focus on meeting the growing needs of global markets.

With the launch of CaptureSDK 2.0, Socket Mobile is enhancing today's developer and end-user experience while paving the way for the next wave of innovation. By providing a stronger, more efficient platform and coupling it with accessible, future-ready hardware, Socket Mobile reaffirms its commitment to building data capture solutions that serve industries worldwide.

