Socket Mobile Brings Professional Cordless Scanning and Apple Wallet Pass Reading to Mac with SM Link

FREMONT, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced SM Link, a USB adapter that enables Socket Mobile Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) barcode and NFC readers to connect easily to Mac.

SM Link brings professional cordless scanning to Mac in environments such as retail counters, hospitality check-in, healthcare stations, and service desks. With a simple scan-to-connect setup, users can connect a compatible Socket Mobile reader in seconds and begin scanning.

Once connected, scanned data is delivered directly into the active application. SM Link supports both standard keyboard-style input for immediate compatibility with existing applications and enhanced data capture for applications built with Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. The device automatically adapts to the needs of the application in use, helping ensure a consistent and reliable scanning experience.

"Our customers have been asking for Mac support," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Many businesses rely on macOS for their point-of-sale, booking, and check-in systems, but have not had access to a professional cordless scanning solution. SM Link removes that barrier while supporting the same readers our customers already use across iPhone and iPad. It also opens the door for Apple Wallet pass reading in customer-facing environments."

Apple Wallet pass reading comes to macOS

SM Link enables Apple Wallet pass reading on macOS when used with compatible Socket Mobile NFC readers and CaptureSDK. This allows businesses to scan loyalty cards, tickets, boarding passes, and stored-value credentials directly at the point of interaction.

Compatible readers include the S370 combo reader, S550 countertop NFC reader, and D751 companion NFC reader, which support Apple VAS pass reading on macOS through CaptureSDK. These solutions are designed for use at retail counters, hospitality front desks, and venue entry points, helping businesses deliver a more modern and streamlined customer experience.

Standardize scanning across devices and environments

SM Link is compatible with a range of Socket Mobile Bluetooth LE barcode and NFC readers, including the S320 and S721 barcode scanners, as well as the S370, S550, and D751 NFC-enabled devices. These same readers can be used across macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android environments, allowing organizations to standardize their scanning setup across multiple devices and locations.

This approach simplifies deployment and supports distributed teams. Devices can be paired in advance and shipped ready to use, allowing staff to plug in SM Link and begin scanning with minimal setup.

For developers: immediate compatibility with a path to advanced integration

SM Link is designed to support both immediate use and deeper application integration. Applications that accept keyboard input can work with SM Link right away, allowing developers and stakeholders to evaluate scanning functionality without requiring SDK integration.

This includes many existing macOS and web-based applications, such as merchant platforms like Shopify, Square, and Lightspeed, where scanning can be enabled quickly with no changes to the application.

For applications that require more advanced capabilities, Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK 2.1 enables structured data delivery, reader management, and support for Apple VAS pass reading. Developers can begin with simple functionality and expand their integration over time as requirements evolve.

An evaluation program is available for qualified developers at socketmobile.com/developers.

Availability

SM Link is available now with an MSRP of $20.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.