Socket Mobile Expands Shopify Compatibility with Support for SocketScan S721 and S741 Barcode Scanners

FREMONT, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced that the Shopify platform, beginning with version 11.0.0, now supports the SocketScan S721 and newly released SocketScan S741 barcode scanners. This update enables Shopify merchants to take advantage of Socket Mobile's latest Bluetooth® Low Energy scanning technology for reliable, high-performance data capture across a wide range of business applications.

With Shopify's adoption of Socket Mobile's latest CaptureSDK, merchants can now seamlessly integrate the S721 and S741 into their operations, supporting use cases such as retail point-of-sale, inventory management, and ID verification. Both scanners are designed to deliver fast, accurate performance while maintaining strong wireless connectivity and extended battery life.

The SocketScan S721 provides dependable, everyday scanning performance with the ability to capture 1D and 2D barcodes across a wide range of sizes and formats. Its extended scanning range and efficient Bluetooth LE connectivity make it well suited for retail counters, warehouses, and mobile work environments.

The newly introduced SocketScan S741 expands on these capabilities with enhanced performance for more demanding applications. It is optimized to read small, dense, and damaged barcodes, while also supporting OCR formats used in passports and driver's licenses. This makes it particularly valuable for workflows that require age verification and identity validation in addition to traditional barcode scanning.

"Expanding support within the Shopify ecosystem is an important step for our customers and partners," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "With the addition of the S721 and S741, Shopify merchants can take advantage of our latest Bluetooth Low Energy scanning technology to improve reliability, maintain consistent wireless performance throughout the day, and support a broader range of scanning applications, including ID verification. We remain focused on supporting our application partners with new innovations that enhance performance and deliver practical value for their users."

Like all Socket Mobile data capture devices, the S721 and S741 are fully compatible with the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. Over a thousand business applications already support CaptureSDK, enabling plug-and-play data capture within their operations. Developers who integrate CaptureSDK gain consistent, high-performance scanning across all Socket Mobile products while giving their users the flexibility to choose the device that best suits their needs.

Socket Mobile continues to work closely with its application partners to ensure compatibility with the latest devices and technologies, helping businesses deploy reliable data capture solutions that support their evolving operational needs.

The SocketScan S721 and S741 are available now on Socket Mobile's website, with MSRPs of $199 and $249, respectively.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.