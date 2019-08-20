Socket Mobile Delivers DuraScan 800 Series - a Durable, Attachable Barcode Scanner

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced today a durable barcode scanner series – the D800, D840 and D860 – for users who want to advance their mobile scanning options with drop protection and improved charging options.

The DuraScan 800 series was designed for today's mobile world, which requires durability and a long battery life. Maintaining a compact size for usability, the series is resilient against drops and bumps with its outer rubberized casing. The small, thin size is designed to be attached to a mobile phone or tablet during the working day and can be easily removed and charged when your shift is complete. Alternatively, it can be used as a stand-alone device in conjunction with a mobile phone or tablet, and easily fits into your pocket.

"Our customers have taught us that the more mobile they are, the more likely those users will drop their devices during the working day. Based on this feedback, we knew it was imperative to create a more robust version of our very popular S800 Series attachable scanners. The D800 Series retains the small size while providing the protection and freedom users need for uninterrupted productivity and charging flexibility," said Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

The D800 Series is ideal where devices are often dropped onto concrete floors - warehouse management, general inventory management, sales orders and field services.

The D800 series scanners are 100% compatible with all existing applications that use the Socket Mobile Capture SDK. The entire DuraScan 800 family of products read barcodes on both mobile phone screens and paper. The D800 scans 1D barcodes; the D840 is an omni-directional reader for 2D/1D barcodes; and, the D860 scans omni-directional for 2D/1D, plus DotCode, OCR and travel ID's.

The DuraScan 800 series will be available in bundles for individual users with a charging dock. There is also a deployment version for multi-user environments with the 6 Bay Charger.

Socket Mobile is currently taking orders for first shipments in early September:

DuraScan D800, Linear Barcode Scanner & Charging Dock: $339.00

DuraScan D800, Linear Barcode Scanners (6 units) & 6 Bay Charger Deployment Bundle: $1,823.00

DuraScan D840, Universal Barcode Scanner & Charging Dock: $459.00

DuraScan D840, Universal Barcode Scanner (6 units) & 6 Bay Charger Deployment Bundle: $2,543.00

DuraScan D860, Universal Barcode Scanner/DotCode, OCR, Travel ID Reader & Charging Dock: $586.00

DuraScan D860, Universal Barcode Scanner DotCode, OCR, Travel ID Reader (6 units) & 6 Bay Charger Deployment Bundle: $3,305.00

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

