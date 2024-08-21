Socket Mobile Launches SocketScan S320 Countertop QR Code Payment Reader

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the launch of the SocketScan S320, a countertop QR code payment reader designed to facilitate consumer-presented QR code operations. With a primary focus on QR code payments, the S320 provides a reliable and efficient solution for consumers to complete transactions by simply presenting their QR code credentials.

The global QR code payment market was valued at $11.2B in 2022 and is rapidly growing at 16.5% CAGR. QR codes have quickly become a widely recognized and adopted payment method, particularly in regions where traditional payment systems have seen lower adoption rates. Countries throughout Asia and Latin America have embraced QR code payment systems as a cost-effective solution to digitize payments, with platforms such as Alipay and WeChat Pay leading the way in China—where more than 80% of domestic payments are made using QR codes.

"We are delighted to continue to serve our retail POS application providers by introducing the S320 as the new go-to solution for QR code payments," said David Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "As QR code transactions have become a common requirement across retail industries, the S320 offers a comprehensive solution for our app providers to support these customer interactions. It enables quick QR code payments while also supporting additional consumer-presented QR code operations, such as loyalty and digital IDs from mobile wallets and apps. This makes it an essential tool for our retail POS application partners, providing a versatile, easy-to-integrate solution that speeds up customer transactions, streamlines payment processes, and facilitates an effortless user experience."

In 2020, there were 1.5 billion users of QR codes for payment, accounting for 4% of all payment transactions. By 2025, this number is projected to rise to 2.2 billion users, representing 29% of all smartphone users globally. The S320 is designed to meet the needs of this expanding market, offering merchants a way to reduce fees associated with traditional transaction systems while providing seamless support for customers using QR code payments. The device's compatibility with iPad solutions ensures a smooth and straightforward integration process for businesses using iOS platforms while also supporting Android systems to cater to a broad market. Portable and adaptable, the S320 fits almost anywhere, runs on battery power or plugged into a power outlet, and effectively reads QR codes from paper, labels, and mobile wallet or app screens. Its sleek countertop design and high-performance scanning capabilities empower customers to complete QR code transactions quickly and effortlessly.

In addition to QR code payments, the S320 supports various other applications, such as age verification, access control or ticket acceptance for secure environments, and loyalty and couponing programs. Its advanced technology is matched by a convenient, user-friendly design—effortlessly handling a broad spectrum of scanning tasks even in fully mobile, wireless settings.

Application developers who wish to integrate the SocketScan S320 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. For app developers who have already integrated CaptureSDK, the S320 is already natively supported.

The SocketScan S320 is now available through Socket Mobile's distribution partners or through the Socket Mobile Website with an MSRP of $189.

Media Contact: David Holmes

