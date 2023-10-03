Socket Mobile Expands New Industrial XtremeScan Line to Enable the Latest iPhones with 2D Barcode Scanning

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the expansion of its XtremeScan™ line of industrial scanning solutions to enable the latest iPhones with 2D barcode scanning in the most demanding environments.

The XtremeScan family combines the power of the iPhone with the ruggedness and top-of-the-line protection required for extreme work environments. This combination unlocks the potential of using an iPhone's versatility and the plethora of iOS scanning applications in the harshest conditions— a revolutionary step in the mobile data collection market. Socket Mobile's recent launch of XtremeScan provides barcode scanning solutions that deliver superior durability and support in the most demanding conditions in multiple form factor configurations. Now, Socket Mobile is building out the product family to include the XtremeScan XS940 and XtremeScan Grip XG940, adding 2D barcode scanning for industrial use.

The evolution towards 2D barcode adoption is growing, and the technology will soon become the standard for businesses that want to transmit larger amounts of data through barcode data collection. 2D barcodes can serve multiple purposes simultaneously, offering a level of versatility, functionality, and efficiency that cannot be achieved with 1D barcodes. The GS1 standards body is driving a transition to 2D barcodes, and the XS940 and XG940 bring 2D barcode scanning to the harshest industries.

"Socket Mobile is excited to broaden our XtremeScan product range, extending support for the latest iPhone models and advancing 2D barcode scanning capabilities in industrial environments. This expansion allows users to leverage state-of-the-art mobile devices alongside best-in-class data capture technology, further enabling iOS applications within extreme settings," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Our mission is to empower our industrial app providers and end-users with cutting-edge data capture solutions, and the combination of 2D barcode scanning with the user-friendly interface of iPhones and the extensive array of iOS applications is a powerful move toward the future. This development is another example of our ongoing commitment to driving an agile, informed, and future-ready digital ecosystem even in the most extreme work settings."

The XtremeScan XS940 transforms the latest Apple iPhones into a rugged, handheld 1D/2D scanning solution for a variety of industrial applications. A military-grade iPhone case and Socket Mobile's high-performance 1D/2D scanning module create a versatile and powerful mobile solution for extreme work environments. The XS940 features an integrated wireless charger, enabling users to charge their iPhone without removing it from the case. This eliminates any exposed phone electrical contacts and ensures effortless device charging and longevity throughout extended shifts.

The XtremeScan Grip XG940 provides the same powerful 1D/2D scanning technology and industrial iPhone protection as the XS940 while featuring an added pistol grip handle to create a comfortable, ergonomic solution. The XtremeScan Grip simplifies scanning operations with an easy "point & shoot" approach.

Application developers who wish to enable the XtremeScan line for their apps can do so through Socket Mobile's SDK. CaptureSDK gives app providers the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the app to efficiently capture data in the physical world and utilize it in-app to maximize the value of their solution and increase their customers' overall productivity and satisfaction. One integration of CaptureSDK allows app providers to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture products interchangeably, giving end-users the freedom to choose the best device for their specific needs. CaptureSDK also includes SocketCam, a free camera-based scanning solution. SocketCam empowers partners to cater to an even broader customer base, from the most budget-conscious to those prioritizing performance, with a single integration. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, the XtremeScan products work out of the box for immediate use.

Start scanning in 2D with the new XtremeScan XS940 and XG940 today!

