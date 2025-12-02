Socket Mobile Launches Durable, Portable NFC/RFID Reader and Writer

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced the release of the DuraScan D751, a durable, high-performance NFC/RFID contactless reader and writer designed for mobile use across industries such as hospitality, commercial services, and transportation & logistics.

As the latest addition to Socket Mobile's proven DuraScan product family, the D751 delivers advanced NFC/RFID capabilities in a compact, rugged design that ensures dependable data capture and tag writing in demanding environments. Supported by all-day battery life, the D751 is built to read and write NFC and high-frequency RFID tags, as well as credentials presented from mobile wallets. This allows users to identify, track, and update critical data on the go using iPhones, iPads, and other Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices.

The D751 supports MIFARE, FeliCa, and other widely adopted high-frequency tag types, enabling a broad range of use cases including identity verification, ticketing, secure access control, inventory updates, and asset tracking. Whether it's managing credentials at event venues, logging service activities in the field, or tracking equipment across facilities, the D751 eliminates manual data entry and facilitates real-time updates directly from a mobile device.

"The D751 brings mobile teams a new level of control over contactless data," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "By combining NFC and RFID reading and writing in one portable, handheld device, we're giving our customers a reliable way to interact with smart tags and mobile wallets wherever the job takes them. It's a powerful step forward for organizations that need accurate, real-time information to stay efficient and make confident decisions in the field."

Pairing easily with iOS, Android, and Windows devices through Bluetooth® LE connectivity, the D751 gives teams the ability to perform contactless scanning and updates wherever their work takes them. This mobile flexibility enables faster decision-making, improved accuracy, and reduced dependence on fixed stations or manual processes.

The D751 is fully compatible with all existing applications that use the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK and can be evaluated immediately without any additional work. Application developers who do not yet support Socket Mobile's expansive range of data capture devices can do so with CaptureSDK. CaptureSDK gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to capture data efficiently in the physical world. By integrating CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customers' overall productivity and satisfaction. CaptureSDK-enabled apps allow end-users to interchange any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices, giving them the freedom to choose the best reader for their needs at any given time.

The DuraScan D751 is available now on the Socket Mobile website and will be available through distribution partners in January 2026, with an MSRP of $349.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.