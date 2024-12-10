Socket Mobile Launches New Website Featuring "Alfred", an Innovative AI Developer Support Concierge

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leader in data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, today announced two significant milestones: the launch of its fully redesigned website and the introduction of "Alfred," an AI-powered developer support tool designed to transform how CaptureSDK developers receive assistance.

The newly launched Socket Mobile website represents a significant step forward in delivering an engaging and intuitive user experience. Featuring a modern design, enhanced navigation, and enriched content, the improved website empowers users to explore Socket Mobile's resources, Developer Portal, and full range of solutions with ease.

The standout feature of the newly updated Developer Portal is "Alfred," an AI tool that gives CaptureSDK developers 24/7 multilingual support. Alfred provides real-time guidance, troubleshooting, and cross-platform expertise for developers without hiring additional support staff. Powered by cutting-edge generative AI technology, Alfred further enables Socket Mobile to support a growing global developer community, delivering faster problem resolution, reduced operational costs, and enhanced access to resources—benefiting both developers and businesses using CaptureSDK in their applications.

"With our newly upgraded website and the launch of Alfred, we're making it easier than ever for our global audience to access the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "By harnessing the power of AI, we're enabling our developer partners to overcome challenges more quickly, adopt CaptureSDK more effectively, and focus on building exceptional applications. These initiatives showcase our dedication to continuous improvement and innovation, further reinforcing our mission to provide world-class data capture solutions and comprehensive customer support worldwide."

Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK has been integrated into thousands of applications. It gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to capture data in the physical world efficiently. The addition of Alfred further enhances CaptureSDK adoption by providing step-by-step implementation guidance, instant code snippets, and troubleshooting tips for common issues. Developers can also receive real-time advice on integrating Socket Mobile's hardware and software data capture solutions, optimizing user experiences, and leveraging the full potential of CaptureSDK's features.

The name "Alfred" is inspired by Socket Mobile's company logo, affectionately referred to as "Alfi," symbolizing the company's dedication to supporting its customers. For the full story behind the name, read Socket Mobile's background story.

The redesigned website and Alfred's launch mark a new chapter in Socket Mobile's ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge tools that enhance productivity and scalability for businesses around the globe.

Become a Socket Mobile Developer and discover how CaptureSDK and Alfred can simplify your development process.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

