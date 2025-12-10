Socket Mobile Launches XtremeScan v16e Industrial Barcode Scanners

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced the launch of XtremeScan v16e, a significantly enhanced generation of its high-performance industrial barcode scanners. The XtremeScan v16e devices have been optimized around the iPhone® 16e and introduce redesigned housing, improved ergonomics, expanded scanning options, and full camera access, delivering a more powerful and intuitive experience for frontline mobile workers.

The XtremeScan v16e models were developed through extensive customer feedback from users in warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, field operations, and other demanding environments. The v16e devices feature a lighter, better-balanced design, a higher-capacity battery for extended shifts, an optional pistol grip with an improved trigger mechanism, and fully integrated scanning engines that support long-range, mid-range, and standard scanning needs. Models now support USB-C charging for greater mobility and convenience across workflows.

To meet the needs of modern mobile teams, the new XtremeScan v16e design removes the integrated screen protector, eliminating the potential for air bubbles and allowing users to interact directly with the iPhone 16e touch screen. The models also provide full access to the iPhone's camera system, enabling frontline workers to capture photos, videos, and barcode data with a single device, further expanding the range of supported field tasks without sacrificing rugged protection.

"The new XtremeScan v16e line reflects our commitment to listening to our customers and evolving alongside their real-world needs," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Teams told us they needed better ergonomics, longer battery life, and unrestricted access to the iPhone screen and camera, and we delivered. These enhancements build on XtremeScan's trusted durability and high-performance scanning to create a mobile tool that feels better in the hand, lasts longer in the field, and supports a wider range of daily responsibilities. We see this evolution as the foundation for ongoing advancements that will continue to strengthen the tools professionals rely on every day."

The XtremeScan v16e models retain Socket Mobile's hallmark IP67-rated protection to guard against dust, water, and severe environmental exposure. Workers can charge the device via USB-C without removing the iPhone 16e from the protective housing, and Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity ensures quick, reliable device pairing. The improved balance and grip design support all-day comfort, while upgraded scanning components enhance both speed and reliability across varying distances and lighting conditions. For XtremeScan configurations with pistol grips, the upgraded trigger mechanism delivers improved durability and is designed for up to ten million activations.

The XtremeScan product family also includes the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) series, which enables magnetic mounting of any iPhone, iPad, or other compatible mobile device. The XtremeScan product line is fully compatible with every application using the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, allowing seamless integration with thousands of business apps already used in the field. Developers who incorporate CaptureSDK can deliver consistent, high-performance data capture within their apps while giving end users the freedom to choose the Socket Mobile device that fits their workflow.

The XtremeScan v16e industrial line is available now on the Socket Mobile website and through global distribution partners beginning in Q1 2026. Pricing varies by configuration.

