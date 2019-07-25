Socket Mobile Reports Profitable Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

NEWARK, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today reported profitable operating results for the second quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million, an increase of 21 percent over revenue of $4.2 million for the same quarter a year ago and an increase of 9 percent sequentially from revenue of $4.6 million in the immediately preceding quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $120,000, compared to net loss of $140,000 in the second quarter of 2018, and net income of $12,000 in the immediately preceding quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating results, was $470,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $80,000 in the second quarter of 2018 and $270,000 in the immediately preceding quarter.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $9.7 million, an increase of 19 percent from revenue of $8.2 million in the same period a year ago. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $130,000, compared to net loss of $360,000 for the same period a year ago. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $740,000, compared to zero EBITDA for the same period a year ago.

Gross margins on revenue for both three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 were 52 percent, compared to gross margins on revenue of 51 percent for the corresponding periods in 2018.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $2.4 million, an increase of 6 percent compared to operating expenses of $2.3 million for the same quarter a year ago, and an increase of 3 percent sequentially from the immediately preceding quarter. Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $4.8 million, an increase of 3 percent compared to operating expenses of $4.6 million for the same period a year ago.

Kevin Mills, president and chief executive officer, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter and underlying positive growth trends of the business in general. Mobile point of sale (mPOS) applications continue to be our primary growth driver, but we are also experiencing growth in areas outside of mPOS, including commercial services and healthcare. We continue to invest in our product portfolio, so we can provide more complete and compelling solutions to our developer partners. Our developer community and the number of applications that drive our business continue to grow and we remain committed to our application driven business model. Our products are readily available through online reseller distribution channels, such as Amazon, almost anywhere in the world.

"We look forward to Q3, which typically benefits from POS deployments, especially in the second half of the quarter. Our revolving credit facilities and profitability are providing the working capital we need to support future growth," Mills concluded.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding mobile computer and data collection products, including details on the timing, distribution and market acceptance of new products, and statements predicting trends, sales and market conditions and opportunities in the markets in which we sell our products. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our new products may be delayed or not rollout as predicted, if ever, due to technological, market, or financial factors, including the availability of necessary working capital, the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated, the risk that our application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute the new products or may not be successful in doing so, the risk that acceptance of our new products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated, and other risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

– Financial tables to follow –

Socket Mobile, Inc. Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands except per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 5,060 $ 4,192 $ 9,688 $ 8,173 Cost of revenue 2,430 2,060 4,659 3,977 Gross margin 2,630 2,132 5,029 4,196 Gross margin percent 52.0% 50.9% 51.9% 51.3% Research & development 998 917 1,891 1,864 Sales & marketing 771 734 1,527 1,471 General & administrative 643 625 1,346 1,290 Total operating expenses 2,412 2,276 4,764 4,625 Operating income (loss) 218 (144) 265 (429) Interest income (expense), net (29) (48) (58) (68) Income tax (expense) benefit (69) 54 (75) 134 Net income (loss) $ 120 $ (138) $ 132 $ (363) Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (0.06) Fully diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (0.06) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic Fully diluted 5,999 6,272 5,880 5,880 5,970 6,204 6,310 6,310

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands)



June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) December 31, 2018* Cash $ 1,016 $ 1,085 Accounts receivable, net 2,917 2,367 Inventories, net 2,395 2,272 Deferred cost on shipments to distributors 246 165 Other current assets 577 308 Property and equipment, net 680 689 Goodwill 4,427 4,427 Deferred tax assets 5,706 5,781 Operating leases capitalized 1,104 1,266 Other assets 225 237 Total assets $ 19,293 $ 18,597 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,068 $ 2,046 Bank line of credit 1,830 1,317 Term loan 583 833 Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors 585 397 Deferred service revenue 86 65 Operating lease liabilities 1,330 1,511 Other liabilities 16 23 Total liabilities 6,498 6,192 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 60,789 60,530 Accumulated deficit (47,994) (48,125) Total stockholders' equity 12,795 12,405 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,293 $ 18,597 *Derived from audited financial statements.

