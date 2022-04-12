Socket Mobile Ships its Millionth scanner

NEWARK, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that it shipped its millionth scanner in Q1, 2022.

Socket Mobile has built a reputation as a trusted provider of mobile data capture tools. As the world has become more mobile and workforces have evolved, transforming into ever-more innovative and efficient shapes, Socket Mobile has adapted to provide businesses with industry-leading data capture tools for a mobile-centric workforce. Socket Mobile has proven it can be counted on for high-quality, premium data capture devices, excellent customer service, and unparalleled developer support.

Trusted by over a thousand application providers, Socket Mobile's products have enabled thousands of businesses to make their operations more efficient, accurate and profitable.

"Socket Mobile would like to thank our many app provider partners, especially our partners like Shopify and Block, and their end-users for helping us reach this milestone. We have seen our growth accelerate as more and more companies use mobile apps to conduct business, and we had a record year in 2021, shipping over 100,000 scanners. We feel privileged to work with so many outstanding app providers whose applications have transformed the way business is conducted. Our tools provide real-time information that helps millions of workers do their jobs with greater efficiency and satisfaction.

"We look forward to continuing to innovate, work hard and strive for data capture perfection as we work to fulfill the requirement of our app provider partners. Mobile apps will continue to evolve to service the ever-changing business landscape, and we are excited at both the challenge and opportunity this provides," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

Socket Mobile has a data capture solution for every need. Designed with app providers in mind, Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK provides the data capture tools they need to ensure that their application is versatile, powerful, and can serve their business audience.

Socket Mobile offers a wide range of data capture products fully supported by CaptureSDK, including the rugged DuraScan, the powerful SocketScan, the versatile DuraSled, and now the smartphone-based SocketCam. This enables the app provider customer to select an ideal solution for their particular environment.

As the nature of data collection continues to change, Socket Mobile will continue to strive to provide its app partners with excellent tools and products, coupled with the service and support they need to deliver world-class solutions to their customers.

To learn more about Socket Mobile, CaptureSDK, and getting started with app integration please visit https://www.socketmobile.com/capturesdk/integrate-step-by-step

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.