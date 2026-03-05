SOCOTEC USA Named WELL Enterprise Provider; Emily Billheimer Honored with 2026 IWBI Global Adoption of WELL Award

The WELL EP designation enables SOCOTEC to deliver a comprehensive suite of WELL solutions at enterprise scale, supporting clients as they integrate health and wellness strategies across portfolios and align them with broader business objectives, including ESG reporting and compliance, advancing commitment to social sustainability, and improving workplace strategy and policy development.

Created for organizations with demonstrated expertise in the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and a proven track record of implementation, WELL EPs play a critical role in meeting the growing global demand for healthier buildings, workplaces, and communities. Through scalable and evidence-based approaches, WELL EPs help organizations efficiently advance wellness initiatives that benefit employees, customers, and stakeholders.

SOCOTEC's extensive WELL experience is demonstrated through a diverse project portfolio, certifying over 1.1M sq ft with nearly 4.0M more on the way. The firm provides comprehensive support throughout the WELL Certification journey as well as the pursuit of any incremental WELL ratings, including assisting clients with feasibility analyses, cost assessments, design reviews, product vetting, development of WELL specifications and operational plans, HR policy reviews, contractor submittal reviews, documentation management, and oversight during on-site Performance Verification reviews.

"SOCOTEC is extremely excited to deepen our partnership with IWBI and support wider adoption of WELL strategies, ratings and the WELL Certification," said Andrew Graceffa, Principal at SOCOTEC USA. "Over the years, we have supported numerous clients in the wellness space and with WELL certifications. As a WELL Enterprise Provider, we are excited to leverage not only our technical expertise, but also to offer premium, enterprise-level support to help clients achieve WELL certifications across their projects and portfolios."

In addition to earning the WELL EP designation, SOCOTEC USA is now an IWBI Keystone Member, part of a global network of organizations committed to advancing healthier buildings and communities. As a WELL Enterprise Provider and an IWBI member, SOCOTEC USA will continue to deliver enterprise-scale WELL solutions that help organizations move beyond individual certifications and toward holistic, portfolio-wide approaches to health and well-being, reflecting SOCOTEC's broader mission to deliver trusted expertise in risk management and asset integrity, while prioritizing what matters most: people.

Emily Billheimer Recognized with 2026 Global Adoption of WELL Award

Further reinforcing SOCOTEC's leadership in the wellness space, Emily Billheimer has been named a recipient of the 2026 Global Adoption of WELL Award by the International WELL Building Institute.

The Global Adoption of WELL Award recognizes individuals who have significantly expanded the reach and impact of WELL at scale, advancing people-first places across portfolios, organizations and markets.

Emily brings more than 23 years of experience in architecture, sustainability and wellness consulting. A WELL Accredited Professional (WELL AP), LEED AP, Fitwel Ambassador and Associate AIA, she has led WELL and sustainability strategies for major commercial portfolios across more than 20 cities and jurisdictions. Her expertise spans enterprise-level WELL and Fitwel implementation, commercial real estate strategy, ESG alignment, carbon neutrality planning, and compliance with frameworks such as NYC Local Law 97.

Throughout her career – including leadership roles at globally recognized architecture firms prior to joining SOCOTEC – Emily has demonstrated a deep commitment to integrating health, sustainability and operational performance into high-performing real estate assets. At SOCOTEC, she has helped expand the firm's WELL consulting services, guiding clients through certification and ratings while advancing portfolio-wide adoption strategies.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Global Adoption of WELL Award," said Billheimer. "Improving indoor environments – where we spend most of our lives – is both a professional mission and a personal passion. This recognition reflects the collaborative effort required to create spaces where people can truly thrive."

Emily's recognition underscores SOCOTEC's commitment to advancing WELL principles not only through enterprise-scale services, but also through individual leadership that drives meaningful industry impact. SOCOTEC's professionals are recognized for their knowledge of the WELL Building Standard and Fitwel rating system, delivering wellness consulting as stand-alone services or integrated with LEED certifications, with which they are also accredited as a USGBC Proven Provider.

Emily concluded, "After working with multiple organizations to achieve WELL Certifications across their portfolios, I look forward to continuing to develop SOCOTEC's expertise in the WELL Building Standard and strengthening our relationship with IWBI. The WELL EP designation allows us to provide additional resources, knowledge, and value to our clients as they expand their WELL portfolios in the U.S. and globally."

ABOUT SOCOTEC

For more than 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted third party in risk management, compliance, safety, health, and environmental services across the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity, sustainability, and performance of built assets, SOCOTEC provides a comprehensive range of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services—from its historical expertise in technical control to advanced consulting and risk management solutions for construction, infrastructure, and industrial facilities. The Group supports public and private clients throughout the entire asset lifecycle, helping strengthen the safety, quality, and longevity of the built environment.

A leader in its field, SOCOTEC is the No. 1 provider of construction inspection in France and geotechnical and construction quality control services in the United Kingdom and Italy. The Group operates in 26 countries with 15,000 employees and 250,000 clients, generating consolidated revenues of €1.850 billion—60% of which come from international markets. With more than 250 external accreditations, SOCOTEC acts as a trusted and accredited partner in major projects worldwide.

In the United States, SOCOTEC brings together the highly technical expertise of 1,700 professionals across 35 offices and comprehensive service lines, including Building Performance and Compliance, CMT & Laboratories, Forensics & Expert Services, Geotechnical Services, Specialty Engineering, Project Advisory & Risk Management, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Data Intelligence & Compliance, Professional Training & Certification. SOCOTEC's multidisciplinary teams deliver trusted expertise to help clients design, build, and maintain resilient, compliant, and high-performing assets across the built environment.

Visit www.socotec.us and www.socotec.com for more information.

ABOUT IWBI

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC.

Photo (logo) credit: International WELL Building Institute™, IWBI™, and the related logo are trademarks used with permission from the International WELL Building Institute.

