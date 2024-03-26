SOCOTEC Partners with Bisnow to Fortify the Essential Role of Structural Integrity Reserve Studies in Safeguarding Owners' & Condominiums' Assets

NAPLES, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC USA, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on buildings and infrastructure, announces the collaboration with Bisnow to educate audiences on the vital importance Structural Integrity Reserve Studies (SIRS) play in the condominiums sector to safeguard lives and real estate assets.

Maintaining structural integrity is paramount to safeguarding property investments. A key tool in this endeavor is the structural integrity reserve study, a comprehensive assessment that evaluates the condition of a condominium's major components and estimates future repair and replacement costs.

In response to the enactment of the Surfside Bill following the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, SOCOTEC, a renowned architectural, engineering, and advisory consulting firm, announces its proactive assistance to condominium associations statewide. The new legislation mandates structural integrity reserve studies every 10 years for buildings of three stories or more, aiming to prevent similar incidents by addressing structural issues proactively.

Following the lead of 11 other states with similar regulations, Florida's statewide initiative is under scrutiny after the Surfside tragedy. Many condo associations in the state are navigating the complexities of compliance with this new law. SOCOTEC recognizes the urgency and complexity of the situation and is prepared to guide clients in optimizing the integrity and sustainability of their buildings.

Casey Ward, Principal and Regional Director of SOCOTEC's Southeast Division, emphasized the critical role of comprehensive reserve studies in averting future disasters. "After the tragic event that happened in Surfside nearly two years ago, legislators are recognizing that people live in these condominiums and a lot goes into maintaining these large structures, especially in a saltwater environment" Ward explained. "There's key components that associations have to start reserving for, so this doesn't happen again, including waterproofing, roof repairs/replacement and more."

The new Florida statute encompasses various structural features, including primary structural members, fireproofing, windows, exterior doors, plumbing, and electrical systems. SOCOTEC stresses the importance of conducting these reserve studies by licensed engineers or architects to ensure accurate assessments of current conditions, remaining useful life, and replacement costs for each asset.

Michael York, Director of Business Development at SOCOTEC, emphasized the long-term benefits of structural integrity reserve studies. "It allows owners to put reserved funds to the side so that when their roof has to be replaced in 15 to 20 years, they're properly funded instead of trying to push it off while allowing additional damage to the building to occur," York stated. "Our firm is specifically involved in the association world, and we're noticing that there's a concern among associations where they don't know if they're getting a proper evaluation, whether it's for the milestone inspection or the reserve funding," York said.

"As Florida continues to adapt to the requirements of the Surfside Bill, SOCOTEC reaffirms its commitment to serving as a trusted partner to condominium associations across the state seeking the safety and resilience of their buildings through our ongoing inspections, planning, and strategic guidance."

