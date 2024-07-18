SOCOTEC USA PROUDLY ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC USA, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on buildings and infrastructure, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work by the renowned global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®.

The Great Place to Work Certification recognizes companies that build a high-trust, high-performance culture and consistently strive to maintain and further improve this for the benefit of their employees. This year, SOCOTEC USA excelled in all five key areas of measure: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Overall, an impressive 77% of survey participants considered SOCOTEC USA a Great Place to Work, surpassing the 65% Trust Index required to be certified as a "World Best Workplace."

"We are thrilled to achieve this certification, which is a testament to our commitment to fostering a supportive and professional environment where our employees can grow and develop their expertise," said CEO of SOCOTEC USA, Nicolas Detchepare. "Our aim is to be the most desirable company in our industry, offering limitless opportunities for our employees."

Key Highlights of Our Certification:

Safety: SOCOTEC USA achieved an outstanding 96% positive rating in workplace safety, a best-in-class result. The company will continue to prioritize safety through initiatives like SOCOTEC's Safety Week and regular training for employees.

SOCOTEC achieved an outstanding 96% positive rating in workplace safety, a best-in-class result. The company will continue to prioritize safety through initiatives like SOCOTEC's Safety Week and regular training for employees. Justice: The company's results in the 'Justice' section of the survey were on par with the 'World's Best Workplaces' with 91% of employees feeling that they are treated fairly regardless of their age, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. SOCOTEC is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer, showcasing its inclusive approach to talent across all parts of society.

The company's results in the 'Justice' section of the survey were on par with the 'World's Best Workplaces' with 91% of employees feeling that they are treated fairly regardless of their age, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. SOCOTEC is a proud Equal Opportunity Employer, showcasing its inclusive approach to talent across all parts of society. Pride: The results gathered from SOCOTEC USA's employees demonstrated a nearly 80% sense of pride in the workplace. Employees are proud of the work they do and are proud to tell others about it – a shared sentiment of our customers who echo our services as "excellent."

Looking to the future, SOCOTEC aims to not only strengthen its position as the industry's most attractive company but also to create an environment where every team member feels valued and proud to be part of the journey. Its mission is to continue to build on the achievements and ensure a positive, supportive workplace for all.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.3 billion EUR company that more than doubled in size in 6 years, SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, training, and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a major player in TIC for the building and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 12,000 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across nine service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Life Safety; (v) Project Advisory; (vi) Dispute Resolution; (vii) Specialty Engineering; (viii) Testing; and (ix) Special & Progress Inspection. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 650 professionals in more than 25 offices.

