Socura launches Rapid Recovery Service

CARDIFF, Wales, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socura, a UK-based cyber security managed SOC/MDR specialist, today announced the launch of its Rapid Recovery Service. The service is designed to be implemented in the event of a data breach, offering rapid and extensive support during the critical early phases of incident response and ongoing monitoring over the subsequent weeks.

Socura's Rapid Recovery is for customers that do not have a SOC to monitor their environment as they recover from a breach. For breached organisations, Socura takes on the responsibility of monitoring, managing, and responding to the incident so that the company can recover quickly. This ensures that damage and disruption is minimised and internal IT teams can focus on supporting the business.

Socura offers organisations around-the-clock 24x7x365 monitoring and support, from a UK-based, CREST accredited Security Operations Centre. It provides comprehensive visibility into endpoint activities, including processes, file changes, network connections, and user behaviour to assist in detecting anomalous activities and potential security threats. It also has containment capability, enabling Socura's security analysts to investigate and remediate security incidents in real-time. This may involve isolating compromised endpoints, quarantining malicious files, containing the spread of threats across the network.

"When a data breach hits and all hell breaks loose, businesses need to respond immediately and emphatically," said Andy Kays, Socura CEO. "In these situations, organisations need a SOC team that can identify threats, limit their spread, and get them back to business as usual operations as quickly as possible. Our SOC can be onboarded quickly, and can stay running as long as the customer needs ongoing support."

Socura's Rapid Recovery Service is priced based on the number of users and duration of deployment. Features include:

24/7/365 threat detection and containment

Threat Hunting

Incident management and remediation advice

Security Incident Reporting

Use Case Development

Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR)

About Socura

Socura offers a 24/7 Threat Detection and Response managed service via its nationally distributed, UK-based SOC team. The service acts as a trusted extension of clients' in-house capabilities, delivering swift detection and containment of cyber threats.

Socura helps make the digital world a safer place for its clients and changes the way organisations think about cyber security. It blends technical expertise and industry experience with a people-centric approach to security. Socura has innovation in its DNA, and is pushing the boundaries to deliver high-value cyber security services for clients.

