Socura opens Cardiff office amid Welsh cybersecurity boom

News provided by

Socura

10 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

Access to skills, government support and big business opportunities behind relocation  

CARDIFF, Wales, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socura, a UK-based managed detection and response services business, has relocated to Cardiff from London to capitalise on the Welsh boom in security skills, startups, and government investment since the pandemic.

Continue Reading
Tramshed Tech Cardiff - Socura's new office
Tramshed Tech Cardiff - Socura's new office

Cardiff is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in Europe and home to the Cyber Innovation Hub, a Welsh Government initiative created to bring world-class cyber security products, high-growth businesses, and technically-skilled talent to the region. Wales also provides access to leading universities such as Cardiff and Swansea, which offer impressive computer science and cybersecurity courses. Socura will be looking to recruit heavily in the region, and the office will also be used by Socura's sister company, Block Solutions, which has several Welsh employees.

The Welsh Government's focus on Cyber was a key factor behind the relocation, and Socura is keen to work with more Welsh businesses and private sector organisations. Major cybercriminal gangs and ransomware groups are increasingly targeting critical infrastructure providers and some of the biggest industries in Wales – such as finance, healthcare, defence, manufacturing, and education. Socura has an extensive track record securing these kinds of businesses and wants to capitalise on the fact that Welsh businesses are all increasingly prioritising cybersecurity.

"I was born and raised in Wales, but the decision to move our offices to Cardiff was based on merit, not sentiment," said Andy Kays, Socura CEO. "Standing in our new office, it feels as though you are in the centre of the Welsh cybersecurity boom. The rise of remote working has made many workers and businesses reconsider the compulsion to relocate or commute to London. It has allowed areas like Cardiff to emerge as a hotbed for the UK cybersecurity sector.

"Cardiff is an amazing place to run a business, and its credentials as a tech hub rival any city in the UK," said Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central. "We are home to fantastic universities that produce extremely talented and high-skilled individuals. We also support our businesses to grow to their maximum potential, whether that's in the UK or if they have global ambitions. The Cyber Innovation Hub is a fantastic example of this in action, and it has been a major success story since its launch.

Welcoming Socura to Wales, Welsh Government Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

"The Welsh Government's priority is to help businesses create new jobs in the industries of the future. Our clear focus on developing cyber security as key strength for Wales means we now boast world-class expertise in the sector, which is firmly at the forefront of our international economic ambitions.

"So I'm very pleased to welcome Socura to Cardiff. I'm delighted they were attracted here because of our growing cyber ecosystem. I'm confident they will play a key role in helping to break down barriers to markets, support homegrown talent and attract other key players to the region.

"Our people are our strength and the breadth and depth of talent that exists here across the cyber security sector is truly remarkable. To ensure we build on this, the Welsh Government is committed to supporting the cyber security industry to grow and thrive even further."

About Socura

Socura offers a 24/7 Threat Detection and Response managed service via its nationally distributed, UK-based SOC team. The service acts as a trusted extension of clients' in-house capabilities, delivering swift detection and containment of cyber threats.

Socura helps make the digital world a safer place for its clients and changes the way organisations think about cyber security. It blends technical expertise and industry experience with a people-centric approach to security. Socura has innovation in its DNA, and is pushing the boundaries to deliver high-value cyber security services for clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183319/One_Central_Square_66.jpg

SOURCE Socura

Also from this source

Socura partners with Axonius to help customers lockdown sprawling IT estates

Socura launches Managed SASE (MSASE) service to secure the hybrid workforce

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.