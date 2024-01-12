SodaStream® Announces Free Recycling Program for Sparkling Water Makers

SodaStream® offers a new way to reduce single-use plastic waste through its partnership with TerraCycle®

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2024 Today, SodaStream®, the world's leading sparkling water brand, is thrilled to announce a partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle®, as the two companies continue their vision for a greener, more sustainable future. This innovative partnership introduces the SodaStream Free Recycling Program, providing consumers with an environmentally responsible solution to recycle their SodaStream sparkling water makers.

SodaStream

"This partnership with TerraCycle marks a significant step in our sustainability journey, and we're proud to team up with another organization committed to reducing single-use plastic waste and building a greener planet. Together we are offering consumers a free, convenient, and eco-conscious solution to recycle their SodaStream sparkling water makers while creating a positive impact by keeping waste out of landfills to make a difference for our planet." [Mark Fenton, Chief Business Officer at SodaStream North America]

Individual participants can go to https://sodastream.com/pages/recycle-machine to download a prepaid shipping label and return their SodaStream to TerraCycle. Once collected, the sparkling water makers are cleaned, separated by material type and reduced into material that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

The Free Recycling Program represents SodaStream's latest commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability. In an earlier milestone this year, the brand celebrated the successful elimination of 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in 2022, thanks to the collective efforts of SodaStream consumers globally.

"SodaStreamers now have the unique opportunity to responsibly retire their well-used sparkling water makers after a long life of eliminating single-use plastic waste," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Through this program, SodaStream is taking action to ensure that with each sparkling water maker recycled, more plastic waste is kept out of the environment, even at the end of the product's lifecycle."

About SodaStream

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook , X, Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Dara Schopp Helitzer

[email protected]

SOURCE SodaStream