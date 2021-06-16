SodaStream Announces Up to 45% Off Popular Sparkling Water Makers for Amazon Prime Day

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Monday, June 21 st and Tuesday, June 22 nd serving as the perfect kick-off to summer. As restrictions are lifted on in-person gatherings, customers can stock up on SodaStream sparkling water makers and fun flavors for all their summer entertaining and hydration needs. SodaStream is the perfect device for both everyday life and special occasions, allowing users to customize their beverage with varying levels of carbonation to satisfy any and all tastes.

SodaStream is not only a great gift to yourself it is also a gift to our planet. Every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to 3,070 single-use plastic bottles.

For Prime Day, SodaStream is offering up to 45% off their most popular everyday sparkling water maker kits and bundles. The featured bundles include a sparkling water kit, an extra CO2 gas cylinder, 2 bubly dropsTM, SodaStream's new flavor offering, and 2 extra carbonation bottles to keep you bubbling.

Amazon Prime Day will begin Monday, June 21st at 12am PST and run through to Tuesday, June 22nd at 11:59pm PST. Consumers looking for the best SodaStream deals can shop the SodaStream Spotlight Deal that will run for the full 48 hours.

On Amazon Prime Day, visit this landing page to shop all SodaStream offers: Featured Deals

Some of the great deals shoppers will find include:



Includes Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free, reusable carbonating bottles and two 40mL bubly drops.

Available in: Black, Icy Blue, White and Rose Gold

Promo Price: $92.99, 38% off an everyday price of $149.95

Includes a Fizzi sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a 1L BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.

Available in: Black, Icy Blue, White and Rose Gold

Promo Price: $49.99, 44% off an everyday price of $89.99

Includes Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free, reusable carbonating bottles and two 40mL bubly drops.

Available in: Black, White

Promo Price: $124.99, 34% off an everyday price of $189.99

Includes a Jet Black sparkling water maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1 liter carbonating bottles, and two 40mL bubly drops

Promo Price: $86.49, 38% off an everyday price of $139.99

