SodaStream® Reveals Irresistible Offers on Newest Models for Amazon Prime Day

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream®, the world's leading sparkling water brand, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sales. The annual 2-day event will feature significant discounts on a variety of products including the brand's newest stainless-steel model, the enso™ sparkling water maker, along with special offers on Machine Basic Kits, Value Bundles and assorted Pepsi® flavor packs, making it easier to stay hydrated this summer.

SodaStream® Celebrates Amazon Prime Day with Up to 50% Off Sparkling Water Maker Bundles, Pepsi® and Mtn Dew® Flavor Variety Packs, Bubly™ Flavor 6-Packs and More

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16-17, offering the perfect opportunity to snag summer must-haves at unbeatable prices. SodaStream continues to change the way the world drinks, allowing consumers to enjoy their fresh fizzy favorites, while replacing single-use plastic bottles. Whether for everyday use or special occasions, SodaStream products offer great taste and variety tailored to users' individual preferences.

This Prime Day, SodaStream is offering up to 50% off on their most popular sparkling water maker kits including best sellers like the ART™ and the Terra and its newest, most refined sparkling water maker, the enso. Designed by Naoto Fukasawa, the enso stands out with its sophisticated and sleek design, featuring a stainless-steel body, nozzle, and bottle accents.

Additionally, popular bundles on sale during this Prime Day event include the ART™ bundle, Terra bundle, and various Flavor Variety packs. The ART™ bundle features SodaStream's ART™ sparkling water maker with its retro design and unique carbonating lever, along with two CO2 cylinders, dishwasher-safe bottles, and two bubly drop™ flavors. The Terra bundle includes the brand's best-selling sparkling water maker, CO2 cylinders, dishwasher-safe bottles, and bubly drop™ flavors as well. Lastly, SodaStream is offering similar promotions on their Flavor Variety packs, including Pepsi®, bubly drops™, MTN Dew®, and more.

SodaStream is not only a wonderful gift for yourself or loved ones, but also a thoughtful gift for the planet. One SodaStream machine replaces up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles. Furthermore, SodaStream's ART sparkling water maker, which will be on sale for Prime Day, is a winner of the 2024 Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Award, recognizing the brand's sustainable manufacturing practices and superior product performance.

Visit the SodaStream landing page on Amazon Prime Day to shop all the exciting deals: https://www.amazon.com/stores/SodaStreamUSA/Deals/page/645CADC3-3F1C-4C01-AFB2-13456B583FF9

Some of the incredible offers shoppers can expect include:

ART Bundle Includes ART sparkling water maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, 1 twin-pack dishwasher safe bottle, and two 40ml bubly drop™ flavors (each bubly drop bottle makes about 33 cans of sparkling water*) Available in: Black, White, Misty Blue , Mandarin Red Promo Price : $104.99 , 30% off an everyday price of $149 .99





Terra Bundle Includes Terra sparkling water maker, two 60L CO2 cylinder, three dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drop™ flavors (each bubly drop bottle makes about 33 cans of sparkling water*) Promo Price : $89.59 , 44% off everyday price of $159.99





enso Sparkling Water Maker Kit Includes enso sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and carbonating bottle Available in: Copper, Gold, and Black Promo Price : $155.99 , 40% off an everyday price of $259.99





Pepsi® and MTN Dew ® Variety Pack Includes three 440ml bottles, each drink mix makes about 24 cans of soda** Flavors: Diet Pepsi® (2), Diet MTN Dew® (1) Promo Price : $14.99 , 40% off an everyday price of $24.99





® Stock Up Bundle Includes: One 60L CO2 with bubly™ 3-pack Flavors: bubly™ blackberry, bubly ™ strawberry, bubly™ cherry Promo Price : $37.79 , 16% off an everyday price of $44.99



For more information about SodaStream and its products, please visit www.sodastream.com.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

*When prepared according to instructions, equivalent of about 33 -12 fl oz cans.

**When prepared according to instructions, equivalent of about 24 -12 fl oz cans

