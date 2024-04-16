SodaStream® Champions Sustainability, Empowering Consumers Towards Greener Living

The brand announces new partnerships for reducing waste, materials, and energy

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gears up to celebrate Earth Month, SodaStream®, the world's leading sparkling water brand, proudly announces innovative advancements in sustainability across operations. Through strategic partnerships and a steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility, SodaStream® continues to lead the charge in reducing environmental impact and empowering individuals to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle.

Empowering Consumers Towards Greener Living

Consumer attitudes reflect a growing prioritization of sustainability, with 97% of individuals expressing a desire to live a sustainable lifestyle1. With less than 10% of plastic waste being recycled globally2, the impact of consumer behavior on the environment cannot be overstated. These figures highlight the critical importance of transitioning away from single-use plastics, a sentiment echoed by 75% of people globally who advocate for a complete ban on such products3. To address this demand, SodaStream® offers reusable solutions that combat single-use plastics waste, providing consumers with tangible ways to make a positive impact on the planet.

Consumer-Centric Sustainability

At the core of SodaStream's environmental advantage lies in its reusable bottles and CO2 closed-loop system. By reducing single-use plastic bottles usage and implementing a circular system for CO2 cylinders, SodaStream® promotes responsible consumption and regeneration at every stage of production. In 2023, the consumption of carbonated drinks by SodaStream consumers was equivalent to approximately 5.5 billion single-use plastic bottles5, merely by using its sustainable products to create perfect sparkling experiences. In addition, all SodaStream PepsiCo 440ml flavor bottles, are made from 100% RPET4, contributing to less waste.

Sustainable Practices Across the Board

In addition to product innovations, SodaStream® upholds sustainability throughout its operations. The brand recently announced a partnership with Enlight Renewable Energy to power its global production sites with 100% renewable energy.

In the US, SodaStream has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle®, to introduce the SodaStream Free Recycling Program, offering consumers an environmentally responsible solution for product disposal. Participants simply download a prepaid shipping label and return their SodaStream to TerraCycle. Once collected, the sparkling water makers are cleaned, separated by material type and reduced into material that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"At SodaStream, sustainability is not just a goal; it's a commitment woven into the fabric of everything we do," said Mark Fenton, Chief Business Officer at SodaStream US. "As we celebrate Earth Month, we invite consumers to join us in our journey towards a greener future, one bubble at a time."

Join SodaStream® in championing sustainability this Earth Month. For more information, please visit www.sodastream.com.

1 Mintel Global Outlook on Sustainability: A Consumer Study 2023. The three-year trended research was conducted on 16,000 people across 16 global markets.

2 UNEP

3 IPSOS 2022

4 Excluding cap and sleeve

5 0.5 L ready to drink bottles

