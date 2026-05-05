The Brand Launches a Playful Push to Reimagine the Way People Drink, From Personalized Rituals to Everyday Sips, Including a New Digital Campaign, a Streaming Day Takeover, and Flavorful Innovations

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodastream® is redefining the sparkling beverage category with the launch of its new U.S. platform, "Drink Better." Rooted in today's on-demand culture, the campaign encourages consumers to rethink how they drink, bringing the same ease, convenience, and personalization we expect from streaming into our favorite sparkling beverages. To mark the moment, the brand is taking over National Streaming Day- traditionally owned by media streaming companies–with a bold Times Square takeover, giving consumers the chance to have their favorite personalized drinks and their Instagram handle featured front and center.

SODASTREAM® TAKES OVER NATIONAL STREAMING DAY WITH NEW U.S. CAMPAIGN

At the center of the campaign is the idea that what you drink should be as personalized as the content you stream, brought to life on a dynamic Times Square billboard featuring people's drink preferences together with a mesmerizing display of the many drinks that you can create with Sodastream®. Consumers can enter their personal drink recipe for a chance to have their Instagram handle and drink featured on a Times Square billboard on National Streaming Day on May 20. To participate, fans can submit their recipes via direct message to Sodastream's Instagram, and those who enter will receive a special promo code to use on Sodastream.com, available exclusively on May 20.

To further bring the platform to life, Sodastream® is also debuting a new digital campaign that captures the ease and satisfaction of creating your favorite drinks at home. Inspired by the familiar commands that shape what we stream and how we personalize our content, the campaign shows how simple it is to turn water into something you actually look forward to, on-demand and on your terms. You can watch the full campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp2uPxs6_c8

"Today, people expect everything to be personalized and on-demand, and what you drink should be no different," said [Aliza Leferink, CMO of Sodastream North America]. "That's what 'Drink Better' is all about; giving people the freedom to create drinks that fit their taste, their routine, and their lifestyle in the moment. It's about turning making your drinks into a ritual you look forward to."

More Ways to Make It Your Own at Home

For those looking to bring even more variety into their daily routine, Sodastream® is also introducing brand-new flavors and bottles designed to add more choice and personality to every sip.

Bellini Bliss bubly drops®: A bright, tropical blend of peach, pineapple, and mango that brings a refreshing twist to everyday hydration. Zero sugar, zero calories. Available for $6.99 at all retailers.

A bright, tropical blend of peach, pineapple, and mango that brings a refreshing twist to everyday hydration. Zero sugar, zero calories. Strawberry Sunset bubly drops®: A juicy mix of strawberry, kiwi, and pineapple, offering a balanced, fruit-forward flavor that's both vibrant and refreshing. Zero sugar, zero calories. Available for $6.99 at all retailers.

A juicy mix of strawberry, kiwi, and pineapple, offering a balanced, fruit-forward flavor that's both vibrant and refreshing. Zero sugar, zero calories. Melted Ice Pop bubly drops® : A nostalgic blend of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, inspired by a classic frozen treat. Zero sugar, zero calories. Available for $6.99 exclusively at Target for a limited time only.

: A nostalgic blend of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, inspired by a classic frozen treat. Zero sugar, zero calories.

Fizz & Go™ Stainless Steel Bottles: Designed for hydration at home or on the go, these sleek, modern bottles bring an elevated look to everyday fizz, now available in both a clean black and a bold guava colorway. Available for $34.99 at all retailers.

Designed for hydration at home or on the go, these sleek, modern bottles bring an elevated look to everyday fizz, now available in both a clean black and a bold guava colorway.

From new flavors and bottles to innovative tools that support better daily habits, Sodastream® brings "Drink Better." to life, making it easier to enjoy water your way. For more information, visit www.sodastream.com.

About Sodastream®

Sodastream®, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a top global sparkling water maker brand. Sodastream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button, while replacing single-use plastic and habits. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet, Sodastream® is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about Sodastream® visit sodastream.com and follow Sodastream® on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sodastream