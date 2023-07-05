SodaStream Unveils Unbeatable Deals for Amazon Prime Day with Up to 40% Off Sparkling Water Makers

News provided by

SodaStream

05 Jul, 2023, 14:54 ET

The World's Leading Sparkling Water Maker is Offering Incredible Deals on Popular Models, Including the NEW E-TERRA

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SodaStream announces its highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale. The brand will offer an abundance of machine discounts during the 48-hour spotlight deal, including their newest model, the E-TERRA, as well as reusable, carbonating bottles and the new Pepsi and Starry beverage mixes.

Continue Reading
SodaStream E-TERRA
SodaStream E-TERRA

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11th and Wednesday July 12th, the ideal time to stock up on summer essentials. SodaStream makes it easy to stay fresh and hydrated while enjoying the outdoors; with just the push of a button, customers can turn plain water into fresh sparkling water and create crafted flavored beverages from the comfort of their own home. SodaStream is the perfect device for both everyday life and special occasions, allowing users to customize their drinks to meet their needs for great taste and variety.

For Prime Day, SodaStream is offering up to 40% off their most popular everyday sparkling water maker kits and bundles. The newest addition to the SodaStream line-up, the E-TERRA, will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day allowing customers to enjoy the brand's new and improved features. The new machine features a blue atmosphere light that illuminates the water while sparkling, creating a carbonation experience like no other. Take even more off the E-TERRA with the "Prime Member Invite Only" deal (accepting requests now through July 10) which offers 44% off the new machine for members only.

SodaStream is not only a great gift to yourself, but also a gift to our planet. Every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to 3,070 single-use plastic bottles. Consumers looking for the best SodaStream offers can shop the brand's Spotlight Deal that will run for the full 48 hours.

On Amazon Prime Day, visit this landing page to shop all SodaStream offers: Featured Deals

Some of the great deal's shoppers will find include:

  • E-TERRA Bundle
    Includes E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors
    Available in: Black and White
    Promo Price: $129.99, 35% off an everyday price of $199.99

  • Art Bundle
    Includes Art Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors
    Available in: Black, White, Misty Blue, and Mandarin Red
    Promo Price: $120.99, 40% off an everyday price of $199.99

  • Bubly Drops 6 Flavor Variety Pack
    Includes six 40ml bubly drops bottles, which each make ~12 liters of your favorite bubly sparkling water
    Flavors: Lime, Blackberry, Grapefruit, Mango, Strawberry, Cherry
    Promo Price: $20.99, 30% off an everyday price of $29.99

For more information, please visit sodastream.com.

About SodaStream 
SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Alison Brod Marking + Communications 
Dara Schopp Helitzer
[email protected]

SOURCE SodaStream

Also from this source

If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It: SodaStream® Releases New Creative Platform

SodaStream Announces New Direct to Consumer CO2 Subscription Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.