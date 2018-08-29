Sodexo Named as One of the Top 40 Companies Hiring for Flexible Jobs

"Sodexo is proud to foster an environment where the work and personal life balance is prioritized," said Sandy Harris, vice president, global diversity and inclusion. "Operating in this way, we believe that our employees are able to work more effectively with a sense of control over both their personal and professional lives."

FLOW (Flexibility Optimizes Work) focuses on workplace flexibility practices where employees feel empowered to flex their schedule, location, or the way in which they accomplish their work. It is through open lines of communication that we are able to transition to a more agile and progressive work environment, while remaining focused on the business.

Sodexo is an award-winning employer and is consistently recognized by notable publications. Sodexo was listed on three of FORTUNE Magazine lists in 2017, including World's Most Admired Companies, Change the World and the FORTUNE 500.

The Top 40 Companies Hiring for Flexible Jobs list is based on an analysis of over 50,000 companies and looks specifically at their flexible job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between July 31, 2017, and July 31, 2018. A "flexible job" is defined as a professional-level job that has a telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, or freelance component.

