SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces the final result of the Public Takeover Offer for CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")

VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the offer document for an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo ("Offer"). During the acceptance period, which ended on 9 April 2021, 2,413,980 CA Immo shares and 811 CA Immo convertible bonds with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 81,100,000 were tendered into the Offer.

On 14 July 2021, the statutory additional acceptance period ended, during which a further 25,730,695 CA Immo shares were tendered into the Offer. Following the settlement of these additional share acquisitions, BidCo will hold 59,176,155 CA Immo shares, which is equivalent to approximately 58.8% of CA Immo's outstanding voting rights.

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, said: "This transaction reflects our continued confidence in the fundamentals of key German, Austrian, and Central European office markets and we are delighted to become the majority owners of a business we have been supporting as core shareholders for the last three years. We look forward to continuing to work with CA Immo's Supervisory Board and management team with a view towards implementing the company's long-term strategic goals."

The Offer will be settled in accordance with section 5 of the offer document. The share offer price of EUR 37.00 per CA Immo share, as well as any top-up payments due to the holders of CA Immo securities who accepted the Offer during the acceptance period, will be paid no later than 28 July 2021 via security holders' respective custodian banks.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,100 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised nearly $55 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $70 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as financial advisors to the bidder. Schoenherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH is the bidder's Austrian legal advisor, representative and authorized recipient vis-à-vis the Austrian Takeover Commission (Übernahmekommission).

