SOF Week 2024: Immersive Wisdom awarded DoD-wide Five-Year sole-source $25MM ordering contract through GFY 2029 by the U.S. Air Force for groundbreaking TRL-9 No-Bandwidth and Low-Bandwidth Communications Software

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 distributed communications and ops center software platform for Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments announced at SOF Week 2024 that it has been awarded a DoD-wide five-year sole-source $25MM ceiling IDIQ ordering contract by the USAF for its No-Bandwidth and Low-Bandwidth communications software.

The sole-source contract allows SOF, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Navy, and Marines to rapidly buy and install ready-now Immersive Wisdom software to support disaggregated communications in contested environments.

"This five-year ordering contract puts Immersive Wisdom's low-bandwidth and no-bandwidth communications software into the hands of the warfighter immediately, and keeps it there." said Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "In literally weeks, end users can be operating with capabilities that they need critically for contested environments."

No VR/XR or special hardware. Uses existing Government Commodity Laptops. Collaborate at 100 kilobits per sec/user. Works offline with no comms.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

