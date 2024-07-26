SOFA.org ($RCH) Launch on Coincall: Participate & Win 200,000 in CALL Rewards

HONG KONG, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFA.org is thrilled to announce their official product and token ($RCH) launch on Coincall! To commemorate this special occassion, they are rolling out 4 exciting events where qualified users can share a whopping 200,000 in CALL rewards!

Event 1: Deposit 100 RCH and claim a share of 10,000 CALL

Users who deposit 100 or more RCH on Coincall will share a 10,000 CALL prize pool, to be distributed equally across the total number of eligible users.

Event 2: Deposit more RCH and win up to 50,000 CALL

Enhance the received CALL rewards by depositing additional RCH on a netted basis (deposits - withdrawals) and ensuring the users meet the trading volume thresholds.

Event 3: Invite friends to deposit RCH and earn more CALL

Earn an extra 10 CALL for each successful referral who deposits at least 100 RCH on Coincall. The more referrals received, the more rewards!

Event 4: Trade RCH and claim a share of 20,000 CALL

Users who have an RCH spot trading volume (buys + sells) of over 1,000 USDT on Coincall during the event period will qualify and claim an equal share of 20,000 CALL rewards.

Event Period: From July 19, 2024 08:00 UTC to July 31, 2024 08:00 UTC

Registration link: https://support.coincall.com/hc/en-us/articles/35237867751449-Join-the-SOFA-Org-RCH-New-Listing-Celebration-and-Share-200-000-CALL

Who is SOFA.org and What is $RCH?

SOFA.org is a decentralized, non-profit, open-source DAO dedicated to building a trustless DeFi ecosystem capable of atomically settling financial assets on the blockchain.

Key Features:

Fair Launch: The utility token ($RCH) now launched on Uniswap, with considerable airdrops available only to actual users. No VC-cliffs, no insider privileges.

The utility token ($RCH) now launched on Uniswap, with considerable airdrops available only to actual users. No VC-cliffs, no insider privileges. Total Supply: $RCH has a total supply of 37 million tokens, with 25 million (~67%) pre-minted and locked in a Uniswap liquidity pool (LP is burned). The remaining 12 million (33%) are earmarked for airdrops to protocol users and supporters.

$RCH has a total supply of 37 million tokens, with 25 million (~67%) pre-minted and locked in a Uniswap liquidity pool (LP is burned). The remaining 12 million (33%) are earmarked for airdrops to protocol users and supporters. Deflationary Model: All protocol earnings will be fully spent to burn RCH daily (buybacks), ensuring a long-term deflationary supply and value alignment with our long-term users and holders.

All protocol earnings will be fully spent to burn RCH daily (buybacks), ensuring a long-term deflationary supply and value alignment with our long-term users and holders. Security: Audits by Peckshield and Code4rena are completed with reports on our website. The SigmaPrime report will be published soon.

Join now and be part of a revolutionary DeFi journey with SOFA.org!

