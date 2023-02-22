SOFAR Showcases Cutting-edge PV & ESS Solutions at Genera 2023

MADRID, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV & ESS solutions, introduced the latest solutions tailored for residential, C&I and utility applications at Genera, emphasizing our presence in local solar market.

SOFAR

Integrating industry-leading ultra-high current, easy installation and intelligent protection, our brand new SOFAR 100-125KTL-G4 is THE choice for C&I applications. Featuring 10*40A MPPTs plus ultra-high current, the inverter significantly ensures lower LCOE and higher yields. Weighing less than 75kg, it is easy to install without extra labor costs. Meanwhile, it is also available for AFCI and I-V curve scanning, and has IP66 overall protection along with C5 anti-corrosion, which is resilient to harsh working conditions.

For utility projects, we're introducing to you SOFAR 255KTL-HV, which is able to reduce power plant adaptation losses. Equipped with IP66 protection, the fact that SOFAR inverter stably operates, remaining maintenance-free in hot and humid environment earns high praise from customers worldwide.

Driven by ongoing favorable policies and environmental ambitions, it is estimated that Spanish residential installations will maintain a steady increase in the near future for both PV inverter and energy storage sections. Catering to this trend, we have also brought SOFAR 7K~10.5KTLM-G3 series and SOFAR PowerAll to the local market.

"Since entering the Spanish solar market, SOFAR has established a comprehensive local team offering sales, technical support and after-sales service. We're poised to provide better solutions and services to help Spain navigate its path toward a clean and efficient energy system and a net-zero future." said Allen Cao, General Manager of SOFAR Europe.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading supplier of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters from 1kW to 255kW, hybrid inverters from 3kW to 20kW, battery storage system, central energy storage and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Suppliers, set up a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10 GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By the end of 2022, SOFAR has shipped over 18GW inverters to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Learn more about SOFAR by visiting: https://www.sofarsolar.com/.

