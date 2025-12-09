SoFi and Templum Launch Exclusive Private Market Opportunity in Epic Games and Stripe

Limited December window gives accredited investors access to two of the world's most sought-after private companies.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, the leading infrastructure provider for private markets, and SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the all-in-one digital personal finance platform, today opened an exclusive investment window for accredited investors to access Epic Games and Stripe through the Cosmos Fund.

The offering, available only from December 8 through December 19, 2025, marks the latest private company opportunity facilitated by the partnership and follows the highly oversubscribed SpaceX offering earlier this year.

"This partnership between Templum and SoFi addresses one of the greatest challenges in private markets: trusted, dependable access to the highest-quality private companies and alternative assets," said Chris Pallotta, CEO of Templum. "As SoFi's alternative assets partner, our focus is on providing assets to market leaders reshaping their industries and then streamlining the investment process end-to-end for eligible investors."

Epic Games and Stripe, selected for their continued innovation and market leadership, are driving the future of digital entertainment and commerce:

Epic Games dominates global interactive entertainment, driven by a business model that puts its core audiences first. Its' Unreal Engine empowers developers with industry-leading creation tools, while the Epic Games Store offers a developer-friendly digital distribution platform. Players enjoy cross-platform gameplay and a weekly rotation of free titles. By offering one of the most generous revenue-sharing models in the industry, Epic ensures a steady pipeline of new, high-quality games and fuels ongoing innovation.





Stripe has established itself as a category leader, powered by its developer-first philosophy, exceptional customer support, and relentless product innovation. The company has been recognized by leading analyst firms, including Forrester and Gartner, for its strength in billing solutions – and for good reason. Stripe's B2B customers rely on its platform to manage the full revenue lifecycle, from configuring billing plans and customizing pricing logic to calculating amounts owed and tracking payments. Today, Stripe powers modern global billing operations for more than 300,000 companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Atlassian, Forbes, and Fender.

Templum and SoFi are already preparing a robust 2026 calendar featuring new offerings across high-growth sectors including Robotics, FinTech, Defense Tech, and Cloud Infrastructure. This is a limited, time-sensitive opportunity to invest in two of the most influential private companies of the decade.

About Templum

Templum is moving private markets investing forward by unifying the entire ecosystem. As a solution partner, Templum provides full investment lifecycle technologies, workflow solutions, and broker-dealer support configurable via white label, hybrid, or API deployments. The Company's two offerings (Templum One and Templum as a Service) are purpose-built to enable private market strategies for TAMPs, RIAs, institutional brokers, banks, fintechs, online brokers, and asset managers. Templum is modernizing the technology backbone and opening access to a broader range of investment opportunities for a growing investor base. The Company's vision is to expand capital markets, making a giant step forward from the outmoded technology hindering investments today. Learn more at https://templuminc.com.

All securities offered by Templum Markets LLC, a wholly owned broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) subsidiary of Templum, Inc. For more information, please visit https://templuminc.com.

